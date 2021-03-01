KANKAKEE — Everyone has their own go-to activities and escapes when the burdens of life become painstaking. Some people paint. Others lace up their sneakers, toss in their headphones and run.
Kankakee’s Amarion Osborne picks up a basketball. And that’s what he did Saturday afternoon, hours after the funeral of his older brother, Jalin, who was killed in Chicago last month. With his brother in mind, Osborne turned around later that afternoon and led the Kays with 14 points in their 61-37 win against Lincoln-Way West.
“It keeps my mind positive,” Osborne said of basketball. “I don’t focus on anything negative, and [my teammates] boost that up even more.”
Kankakee coach Chris Pickett said tragic stories such as the death of Jalin, who was just 19 years old and a frequent attendee at his brother’s games, have become commonplace enough to permanently sour some young people, but Osborne has been able to stay strong and has good support in place in his teammates.
“It shows how mentally tough Amarion is,” Pickett said. “Unfortunately, so many of our young people have to experience and endure things like that.
“Some have even become callous, but he’s got support, and we’ll keep supporting him and whoever else needs it.”
Osborne moved to Kankakee from Chicago last year, where he caught attention at Vocational for his talents. Pickett said not only does his shooting guard have a knack for the game, but the game has a knack for him as well.
“He loves basketball and not only does he use it to do special things with his life, but he’s used it the past two weeks to escape, and I’m sure it’s been therapeutic for him,” Pickett said. “He knows he has a support system here and he’s more motivated to make things better for himself. He’s a quality guy.”
Osborne got the Kays off to a good start early when he buried a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter and helped lead a suffocating full-court man-to-man Kankakee defense that put the Kays up by double-digits less than a minute into the second quarter, a margin that only grew as the game went on.
Osborne’s 14 points were a team-high, as eight Kays scored by halftime and two others tallied 10-plus points (Rashard Harris had 11 points, and Kamar Whitaker scored 10). That balance is something Pickett expects with a group that has shown early in the season to have multiple scoring threats in an offense designed to get everyone involved.
“Our system is equal opportunity, and we expect guys to be able to make plays,” Pickett said. “We’ve had five games and three different leading scorers in those games, and when they have the opportunity to make the play, they make the play.”
It was the fourth win of the week for the Kays, who improved to 5-0 on the season as they sit ranked seventh in the IHSA Class 3A Associated Press poll. The 4-0 week might be expected for a team of top-10 caliber, but what made the week even more impressive for the Kays was the fact all four wins came against Class 4A competition.
“A lot of people don’t look at that situation and give it too much credit, but there’s a big difference between 3A and 4A,” Pickett said. “It looked pretty daunting on paper, but we were able to come out and take it one at a time.”
STAT BOOK
Osborne added five rebounds, two assists and a steal to his 14 points. Harris’ 11 points came with five boards, three assists and two steals. Whitaker shot 4 for 6 from the field and added six rebounds to his 10 points.
UP NEXT
The Kays host Crete-Monee at 7 p.m. Monday.
