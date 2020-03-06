KANKAKEE — As a regional host this season, Kankakee’s boys basketball team not only had the opportunity to win a regional title on its home floor Friday when the Kays took on Rich East for the IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional title, but also the chance to set the new program high for wins in a season in front of the home crowd as well.
While the Kays didn’t particularly have a strong showing in a first half in which they never led for more than a possession at a time, they got rolling in the third quarter before exploding for 25 points in the fourth quarter on their way to a history-making, regional championship-winning 78-66 victory over their Southland Athletic Conference rivals.
Not only did the Kays win the regional that they hosted, but they also picked up their 26th win of the season, a new high mark in Kankakee boys basketball history, and a moment coach Chris Pickett doesn’t think his team will fully comprehend for a while.
“When you’re in the moment in the middle of the season, it doesn’t hit you that much,” Pickett said. “It will really hit us late March, early April, that we set a record.
“Our name is gonna be on the record board and these guys deserve it. It’s special.”
Just as they did in their January meeting in Kankakee, a game the Kays ultimately won by a point, the Rockets made their presence strongly felt in the first half. After the teams swapped 10 lead changes over the first quarter and change, the Rockets slowly gained control of the game, taking a lead as large as seven points before the Kays closed the gap at the end of a first half that saw the road underdogs lead 35-34.
“We came out in the first half and didn’t execute, but with that being said, we were only down one point at the half,” Pickett said. “The guys were excited. It’s a regional championship, there’s a lot of energy.”
Part of the Kays’ woes came thanks to a heaping batch of foul trouble, as all five starters picked up at least two fouls by the intermission.
That forced them to dig deep into the bench early, but only Lavell McIntosh picked up a third foul before the break as the Kays hunkered down over the final couple minutes.
“I turned to my assistant and said, ‘Typically guys with two fouls, we make them sit,’” Pickett said. “He said, ‘If we make them sit this time, there is no next time,’ so we had to start juggling like that. We took a gamble and were able to manage it.”
The Kays needed a jolt to open the second half, and that’s exactly what senior guard Deylon Johnson gave them. Johnson made a pair of quick buckets and assisted Rashard Harris on a third to give the Kays an early third-quarter lead that continued to grow until the 12-point final margin, the biggest lead either team held all game.
“It was a 12-point win, but that’s not indicative of how close the game was,” Pickett said. “We just kind of chipped away there at the end and [the Rockets] were tired.
“All that conditioning we do that the guys complain about, it helped out tonight. We had a little more gas in the tank.”
Johnson scored 14 points in the second half, second to Rashard Harris, who had 16 second-half points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and another six points at the free-throw line.
Johnson said that he and Harris both exploding in the second half is proof of the Kays’ wealth of scorers and playmakers.
“All the guys can score,” Johnson said. “You can’t key in on just one player because everyone can score, everyone can shoot, facilitate and drive to the bucket and dish it to our teammates.”
McIntosh is the lone Kay who saw significant minutes in the Kays’ 72-71 win over Rich East in 2018 that sent them to the Sweet Sixteen. And like that night, the Rockets gave McIntosh and his teammates the push they needed.
“We tried our best to keep it out and not show too much emotion,” McIntosh said. “But they forced us to play with heart.”
Stat Book
Harris led the Kays with 25 points and added nine rebounds and three assists. Johnson went for 21 points, nine boards, six assists and three steals. AJ Storr posted a double-double with 15 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block. McIntosh had nine points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Up Next
The Kays advanced to the Class 3A Thornridge Sectional, where they will take on Oak Forest Wednesday at 7 p.m. The winner of that game will play the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between Morgan Park, a Chicago school that boasts Illinois commit Adam Miller, and Hillcrest, giving the sectional four teams that spent time near the top of the Associated Press Class 3A poll this season.
“We feel like we’re one of the best teams in the state, too,” Johnson said. “We’ve just gotta keep what we’re doing in practice.
“I feel like we can beat any team in the state. I’m confident in our guys.”
While many eyes may naturally shift to a potential championship game against one of the state’s most prestigious programs in Morgan Park, a school he is plenty familiar with from his days in Chicago, Pickett said the Kays are eager to make a statement Wednesday on their potential path to Peoria.
“The thing about it is Oak Forest has gotten more publicity than we have all year,” Pickett said. “We don’t look past those guys because that’s a team we want to play.
“My familiarity with Oak Forest comes from seeing them in the summer, and Morgan Park, I’m familiar with them from the [Chicago Public Schools],” he added. “We know what’s in front of us and we feel very good about where we are.”
