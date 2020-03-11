DOLTON — Kankakee's boys basketball team entered Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A Thornridge Sectional with quite an impressive resume that featured a school-record 26 wins, a pair of holiday tournament titles and a handful of impressive victories, but its resume still lacked two things — an elite victory and the respect across the state it felt it deserved.
By the time the Kays were done pummeling Oak Forest, it's safe to say they now have both of those things.
Fueled by a blistering 19-0 run between the first and second quarters, the Kays built an early double-digit that was briefly cut to nine points in the fourth quarter before a second wind propelled Kankakee to a monster 72-51 win and a spot in the Sweet Sixteen.
Kays coach Chris Pickett said that his team felt some disrespect after some Chicagoland media outlets predicted a Bengals victory, which led to the fire the team came out with, evident right off the bat when Lavell McIntosh got the Kays on the board with a two-handed slam.
"Everybody was predicting us to lose this game and we used that as motivation for us to come out and play," Pickett said. "One of the things about where we are geographically is people don't get a chance to watch us and don't know what to expect."
The Bengals learned early on to expect the most aggressive of defensive efforts, efficient shooting and resilience on the boards, leading to an almost unbelievable 19-0 spurt that saw the Kays' lead get as big as 16 points in the first half.
Pickett said that the Kays saw a few tendencies in their scouting report that they were able to exploit that led to open looks, often under the basket or from the 3-point line.
"Whenever we had an opportunity we had to take advantage of it," Pickett said. "There were things we saw that we could expose and we took advantage of them at the right times — we made our open looks, we made our layups and we made our free-throws whenever we were able to get to the foul line."
McIntosh, who was half of arguably the game's most interesting matchup with Bengals 6-foot-8 sophomore Robbie Avila, inauspiciously picked up a pair of fouls on back-to-back possessions just over two minutes into the game.
In his void, Willie Strickland came in off the bench and gave tremendous energy, recording six points, two boards, an assist, two steals and a blocked shot in the first half.
"It really took a lot of pressure off of us and helped the team," guard Deylon Johnson said of Strickland's efforts. "Lavell was out, so the rest of us had to come together."
When McIntosh got back into the game to start the third quarter, he picked up right where he left off after scoring four quick points before his early exit. He scored 14 points in the second half on 6-of-10 shooting and finished with a team-high 18 points.
McIntosh said that after having to contain the energy he started the game with while sitting on the bench, he was ready to let loose when he got back on the court.
"(The energy) was just stored up because I was ready at the jump," McIntosh said. "When I got those two fouls, it just kept building as we progressed and built the lead."
Despite a five-inch disadvantage against Avila, McIntosh had a simple explanation for his offensive outburst.
"I just get buckets," McIntosh said.
The Kays saw their lead fluctuate between 12 and 15 points for most of the third, but the Bengals eventually crept back in the game and got it back down to single-digits for the first time since a 14-5 score in the first quarter when Jaysen Kent's fifth 3-pointer of the game made it a 52-43 game just over a minute into the fourth.
But the Kays kicked it back into the same gear they drove through the first half in, with back-to-back 3-pointers from Kevin Allen and AJ Storr quickly upping the lead back to 15 and eventually as large as the 21-point final, the second-straight game the Kays have seen their largest lead come in the final score.
Johnson said that as the Bengals increased their defensive pressure in the fourth, he and his teammates were able to zip past their defenders with the in-your-face pressure they provided.
"You can't face guard me, or Rashard (Harris) will go off, and you can't face guard Rashard, or else Lavell will go off," Johnson said. "You just can't guard us."
Stat Book
McIntosh's 18 points came along with five rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Johnson, Harris, AJ Storr and Kevin Allen had 12 points apiece, as all five starters finished in double-figures.
Johnson added eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. Harris had a pair of rebounds, five assists and three steals. Storr and Allen each had four rebounds and three assists.
Up Next
The Kays will face what could very well be their stiffest test of the season against perennial state power Morgan Park, who entered the postseason ranked third in the IHSA Class 3A AP Poll, in Friday's sectional championship at 7 p.m.
Johnson will likely see plenty of time matched up with nationally-ranked recruit and Illinois commit Adam Miller. He said that he and the Kays are up for the challenge against one of the state's blue bloods.
"We're very excited to be playing one of the best teams in the state, one of the best programs in the country," Johnson said. "Everybody is gonna play to their fullest potential and live up to the hype."
Pickett said that as a team that commonly found itself in the bottom half of those same rankings the Mustangs have been at the top of all year, the Kays will continue to embrace the underdog role that pushed them to their blowout Wednesday.
"Our guys are locked in and one of the things about our guys is we feel we haven’t gotten our just due all season," Pickett said. "People have been ranked higher than us, been in more conversations than us, but we know what we can do.
"We know we’re going against Goliath on Friday but we’re up for the challenge."
