KANKAKEE — Being that Kankakee has beaten Thornwood by a combined 68 points in its last three games against the Thunderbolts dating back to last season, the Kays knew Thornwood was entering town Tuesday night ready to make amends for the past few seasons.
And in a game that saw neither squad shoot above 42%, being able to take care of the basketball was pivotal. Although the Kays trailed 32-26 at halftime due to 13 first half turnovers of their own, Kankakee managed to clean things up in the second half, which is why they were able to improve to 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the Southland Athletic Conference with a 58-50 victory.
"Thornwood came in with a lot of fire and they punched us in the mouth during the first half," said Kays coach Chris Pickett. "The challenge at halftime was to see how were were going to respond.
"We challenged our guys and so I'm proud with how they were able to respond in the second half."
Rightfully so, Kankakee dominated the start of the second half from the jump. Senior Tomele Staples opened up the third frame on a 5-0 individual run by securing a quick layup and deep 3-pointer to quickly cut the Kays' deficit to 32-31.
Staples' early heroics in the third frame helped put Kankakee in position to regain the momentum. Following another make by each team that saw Thornwood cling to a 34-33 lead, Kankakee finally regained the lead for the first time since the opening frame when senior guard Nate Hill connected on both of his free-throw attempts after having drawn a foul that helped give the Kays a 35-34 lead.
Kankakee then finished the third quarter on a 12-7 run after turning up its defensive pressure. The Kays forced 10 third quarter turnovers by the Thunderbolts, which led to nine points.
“I saw the fire in their eyes in the middle of the third quarter and I’m glad my guys showed me they have the ability to answer and give a counter-punch,” Pickett said. “When you have a team that can do that, you know you're working with something great.”
Up comfortably in the final frame, Kankakee leaned on its junior Naz Hill, who scored six of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter. The six-foot-five athletic, versatile big man helped his team survive a late 5-0 Thunderbolts run that cut the Kays lead to 51-50 with just over four minutes remaining by scoring four of his team's final eight points.
Following Thornwood's ability to cut its deficit to one point, Naz Hill connected on a mid-range jumper to put his squad up three. Shortly after Naz Hill notched a big block that eventually led to an empty Thunderbolt's possession.
After each team failed to score for the next minute or so Kankakee's offense found a wide-open Pierre Allen, who connected on a dagger-type three to help put his team up six points with a minute remaining.
“Allen's 3-pointer was a back-breaking type shot and one of those clutch shots that was huge for the outcome of the game because it gave us some breathing room,” Pickett said.
The clutch shot by Allen helped Kankakee relax down the stretch before Hill put the finishing touches on the road team with an easy layup that left Thornwood not feeling the need to intentionally foul and make things a free throw game.
"I came in here like 45 minutes before the game and got shots up in the back gym with my headphones on," Hill said. "I was zoned it and it resulted in my shots falling in the game."
STAT BOOK
Naz Hill totaled a team-high 16 points, including a 4-for-4 performance from the free throw line to go along with eight rebounds. Allen added 10 points and four rebounds. Staples chipped in a team-high five steals.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (9-4) will travel to Crete-Monee for another SAC conference game at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
