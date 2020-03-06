KANKAKEE— The five members of the Kankakee boys basketball team’s senior class have rarely experienced anything but accomplishment.
After a tough loss in the IHSA Class 3A Regional championship in 2019, the Kays not only bounced back to become regional champs this season, but also made history.
With help from those seniors — Lavell McIntosh, Kevin Allen, Deylon Johnson, Aaryon Pore and Dovano Clarke, the Kays won their 26th game of the season in the IHSA Class 3A Regional title game against Rich East on Friday night. In doing so, Kankakee broke the school’s record for most wins in a single season, which previously sat at 25.
“It feels great,” McIntosh said. “Ever since I started we have been making history every year. So, it feels terrific.”
McIntosh has seen it all in his four years at Kankakee High School. In his sophomore season, he helped push the Kays all the way to the Sweet Sixteen before the Kays fell in the regional championship his junior year. Now, he’s helped bring back another regional title in his final season.
“I still reminisce how we lost last year,” McIntosh said. “I’ve got a big chip on my shoulder to go out and do bigger and better things than the Sweet Sixteen.”
Johnson was around for that 2018 run, but didn’t see much varsity time. After playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Kankakee, he ended up transferring to Bradley-Bourbonnais for his junior season before ultimately coming back to the Kays for his final year.
Although Johnson already played with some of his teammates a couple years back, his bond with them has only gotten stronger since he returned.
“This is my third year here after I transferred back. I feel like these seniors always have my back,” Johnson said. “These are my brothers and we have been playing together for a while. We grew up together and it means a lot. I am going to miss these guys when I leave.”
Similar to Johnson, senior Kevin Allen transferred to Kankakee as well. After playing his freshman and sophomore seasons at Bishop McNamara, he made the move to Kankakee for his junior and senior years.
But unlike Johnson, Allen had no prior experience playing with this group of guys. Yet, they still welcomed him like any other player on the team.
“They welcomed me like family,” Allen said. “Coach Pickett told me that I had nothing to worry about when I came in and just allowed me to play ball.”
Alongside those three regular senior starters resides Pore, who is considered the teams sixth-man. Unlike the rest of them, Pore has had to slowly work his way into more playing time.
“I have been working real hard,” Pore said. “I was a freshman, never moved up and played every level. Coach Pickett came to Kankakee and turned me into a new player.”
Riding high on confidence after making team history, Pore was not shy about how he feels about his senior class.
“We are the best class ever, for sure,” Pore said.
Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett feels somewhat the same way as Pore. Even though the Kays’ postseason run has not come to an end, Pickett already knows what he will miss most about this year’s senior class.
“I am just going to miss the fact that they are winners,” Picket said. “And they are doing everything necessary to be successful.”
