When Lavell McIntosh first tried out for the Kankakee Junior High School basketball team in seventh grade, he made the team, but as a bench player. By the time he was a sophomore, he was a key player on the varsity team that reached the IHSA Class 3A Sweet Sixteen.
Fast forward to this season, McIntosh led the Kays to a school-record 27 wins and another Sweet Sixteen appearance, and is now the Daily Journal 2019-20 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
“I was athletic, but I was out of control,” McIntosh said of his early playing days. “I never started in junior high and I knew I could be better than that. I went to the gym almost every day, put on muscle and stayed in the weight room 24/7.”
Kays coach Chris Pickett took over in Kankakee prior to McIntosh’s sophomore year in 2017-18. He said he and his staff saw the potential that seeped through McIntosh, although the young, energetic player had a lot to work on.
“There were some things that we expected players to be able to do that he wasn’t able to do. We saw someone who was unsure of what position he was,” Pickett said. “But as time progressed, I started to see some different things in his skill set that we could work with and improve.
“We saw the way we could make him flourish as a player and also help us win games, but none of that would have happened if he wasn’t so ambitious and didn’t work as hard as he did.”
As an individual, that hard work translated to tying the team lead with 13 points per game, one of four Kays to average at least 12 points a game, and led the team with seven rebounds per game. He earned first-team accolades as a Southland Athletic All-Conference selection, his second such honor in as many years, alongside a third-team spot on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A All-State squad and an honorable mention on the Illinois Associated Press Class 3A All-State team.
An undersized forward at 6-foot-3, McIntosh was often matched up against players at least a couple inches bigger. But his heart, strength and ability to jump out of the gym were a few ways he made up for any height deficiencies, while also expanding his game outside of the paint.
“Once [last year’s seniors] left, I had to put a lot on my plate because they were our main ballhandlers,” McIntosh said. “In the summertime, I got in the gym with (personal trainer) Mike Gilbert and trained every day.”
Pickett said he and the staff knew McIntosh’s defense and athleticism would be where it needed to be this year, and seeing the work he put in to make his game more well-rounded only helped.
“Lavell had to make some adjustments to be able to go out and get his own buckets … he took it upon himself to develop the short corner jumper, the elbow jumper,” Pickett said. “Defense and rebounding, we weren’t concerned. The offensive numbers don’t knock you out … but that’s because we had so much balance this year.
“The hard work he put in on taking his game to the next level showed itself.”
As part of such a balanced team, one that saw five different players lead the team in scoring in at least three games, McIntosh made his second appearance in the Sweet Sixteen this season as the Kays posted a 27-4 record, the best in school history.
Their run was cut short, as the remainder of the postseason was canceled just a day before the Kays were set to take on star-studded Morgan Park for a sectional championship trophy, but McIntosh chose to take the glass half-full approach to the way his prep basketball career ended.
“It was tough, but at least we ended the season with a win,” McIntosh said. “Most teams end their season with a loss, so I just think about that.”
McIntosh is known throughout the hallways at Kankakee for his basketball talents, but that isn’t what he’s most known for. Anyone who knows McIntosh knows that he has Kankakee pride flowing through his veins, and he could be seen at other school sporting events just as often as he was at his own.
“It’s something that I love. If they cheer me in, why not cheer them on?” McIntosh said. “We’re supposed to support each other in the community, so if people from the volleyball team come and support me, I’m gonna support them. If people from the swim team come support me, I’m gonna go to a swim meet and support them.”
Jess Gathing has spent decades in various community roles in Kankakee, both at school and in the community. He said McIntosh possesses a rare combination of athleticism and work in the classroom, making him the perfect role model for the youth in the area.
“He has the body, frame and state of mind to where he could play football, he could play basketball, and I used to always tell him he could run track,” Gathing said. “But not only is he a good athlete, he’s also a good student, and that makes him someone the kids can look up to.”
With his prep career over, McIntosh is deciding where to continue his basketball career, with junior college and small university offers from coast to coast. But no matter how far away he ends up, Kankakee pride is going to keep him coming back, as he hopes to continue being a mentor for the next wave of Kays.
“In Kankakee, a lot of stuff that goes on involves the community, so me being here since seventh grade, I’ve learned a lot and seen a lot,” McIntosh said. “I just build bonds with the little kids and help as much as I can. I’m a people person and I enjoy doing it.
“I’ll try and come back often and get in the gym whenever I can during breaks with the little ones and I’m just going to stay in touch as much as I can.”
