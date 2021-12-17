KANKAKEE — Ever since Kankakee got its entire roster — which is composed of several football players — back from the Kays historic 2021 playoff football run this past November, the team has looked much stronger while also managing to not lose a single game.
After starting the season 0-3,without its full squad, Kankakee has since returned its entire lineup while bouncing back to win its last three games, including a dominant 86-60 victory over Southland Athletic Conference rival Thornridge at home on Friday evening.
“It’s always good to have your full group because that's what we prepared for and expected to have this entire season,” said Kays head coach Chris Pickett. “Just having them all back helps make things easier for us because we have our true leaders back and guys that have varsity experience.”
With guys like Tomele Staples, Nate Hill, Pierre Allen and Davon Prude amongst others all back from football, it was evident early on in the first quarter against the Thunderbirds that Kankakee had started to find its groove as its football players start to get more comfortable adjusting to basketball form.
It’s been a slow ride, but we’ve really gotten back into the jist of things pretty quick,” Prude said. “We are like a family on the court and we know each other…it just took a little time switching gears from football to basketball.”
Kankakee displayed its forceful defense in the opening frame by securing 12 Thornridge turnovers during the first eight minutes, nine of which came off steals. This helped set up the trio of Kay players — Hill, Prude, and Staples — to score 19 of the home team’s 25 first quarter points, which allowed them to end the first frame on a 25-6 run.
“When we are able to force turnovers it makes things easier for us to score points,” Pickett said. “We like the defensive energy like we had tonight in the first half because when we play that way we are very hard to beat.”
Following a strong start in the first quarter, Kankakee followed things up with a solid second quarter that saw six separate Kays players score at least one-point in the final eight minutes before halftime.
The ability to distribute the ball evenly and keep Thornridge’s defense off-balance helped Kankakee hold off Thunderbird star guard Levonte Pointer, who bursted for nine second quarter points, and take a 45-25 lead into halftime, despite some work Pickett noted his team needed to improve upon.
“Defense is our staple and I’m not too happy with the way we are defending, because we haven't been able to sustain it for 32 minutes,” Pickett said. “We had that issue in Missouri and we had that problem again tonight. If we are able to put together a 32-minute defensive game then we are a difficult team to deal with because we have so much depth, which is a little different than in years’ past.
“We don’t have a Jacquan Binion, or a Rashard Harris, or a Deylon Johnson or Lavell McIntosh, but we have 10 guys who can go out there and put the ball in the basket.”
With a 45-25 lead heading into the second half Kankakee coasted to its double-digit victory despite a valiant effort by Pointer. The 5-foot-11 senior guard poured in 24 of his game-high 35 points in the second half, 18 of which came off six made 3-pointers in the final 16 minutes.
“I feel like in the first half our defense was good, but in the second half we had to try and stop Pointer because he’s a good player,” Prude said. “He was on fire in the second half.”
STAT BOOK
Prude led the Kays with a double-double, totaling 21 points and 14 rebounds. Staples added 16 points, four rebounds, and three steals. Hill contributed 13 points, five rebounds, and three steals.
UP NEXT
Kankakee (3-3) will take some time off before traveling to Providence at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
