CHICAGO HEIGHTS — In sports, there are just some days where an individual or a team has to simply bestow respect to their opponent for outdueling them, as was the case for Kankakee's boys basketball team in Wednesday's IHSA Class 3A Marian Catholic Sectional semifinal against a familiar foe, Southland Athletic Conference rivals Thornton.
Thanks to a well-balanced shooting performance including and around McDonalds All-American nominee and University of Illinois commit Ty Rodgers, the Wildcats built an early double-digit lead that grew down the stretch into a 64-41 Thornton victory.
Aside from a nine-point outing from Rodgers, four other Wildcats scored in double-figures for the Wildcats Wednesday, a stark contrast from the one Wildcat who reached that mark when the Kays routed them 66-49 in Kankakee on Jan. 18.
"[Rodgers] was big on our gameplan, so much to the point where we dared those other guys to make plays, and they did," Kays coach Chris Pickett said. "That's why we tip our cap to them, because we dared them to [make plays] the first two times we played them and they didn’t. But tonight they did."
For the Wildcats (23-5), who celebrated a Sweet Sixteen spot and sectional championship matchup with Lemont Friday, that regular season loss to the Kays woke a sleeping giant of a team that has now won 13 games in a row since then.
"They kicked our behind … we watched the film, broke it down and Kankakee really gave it to us," Wildcats coach Tai Streets said. "They just physically beat us and it was embarrassing.
"I think these guys took some pride and came in ready the next day."
That pride has paired with Rodgers, one of the most heralded seniors in the state in recent memory, to give the Wildcats a dangerously confidence offense, as evidenced by Rodgers finding three different teammates — Vincent Rainey, Mark Williams and Eliyah Brooks — for first-quarter 3-pointers that helped them build a 25-14 lead by the end of the first quarter.
As the Kays fell behind, their ability to continue to get clean looks and were able to use their defense to force 15 Thornton turnovers compared to just 12 of their own.
But those clean looks never fell, as the Kays shot just 14 for 50 (28%) from the field, and were beat on the glass by a 35-20 margin.
"We were able to get shots and didn't turn it over a lot, we just shot poorly," Pickett said. "We had defensive breakdowns we haven't had all season, and we knew they had been playing well and we would have to be exceptional tonight.
"Unfortunately we weren't but we can walk out of here with our heads held high."
The Kays walked out of Marian Catholic with their heads held high and a 23-8 record, their fourth 20-win season in as many full seasons under Pickett (editor's note: the Kays went 13-1 in last year's pandemic-shortened season).
Coming off of the school's first-ever appearance in the football state championship game — a game in which more than half the basketball played in — the Kays compiled another 20-win season, defeated South Iron (Mo.) in a game streamed by ESPN at the University of Missouri's Norm Stewart Classic, won the maroon division of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament and won their seventh regional since the Eastridge-Westview merger in 1983.
"This was a fun group to coach because everyone was on the same page; there were never any hidden agendas or ulterior motives," Pickett said. "We talked about the journey and when its all said and done, losing tonight won't be what sticks out, it will be the journey."
Pierre Allen, one of four Kankakee seniors who played in that state championship football game before winning a regional on the hardwood along with Tomele Staples, Nate Hill and Chris Whallum, knows that after sharing so many memories with his classmates, it's bittersweet that they'll forge new paths, with all of those memories still in mind.
"It hurts, but at the same time I'm happy to start a new chapter in life," Allen said. "[I'll remember] the bonds I built with everyone, how close we got and the adventures we had together."
STAT BOOK
Allen had 11 points, six rebounds and two assists. Naz Hill added nine points, four rebounds and a block. Nate Hill had six points, two rebounds and an assist. Staples added five points, three rebounds, an assist and four steals.
Rainey had 12 points to lead Thornton. Williams and Ariohn Herring each scored 11 points. Rodgers scored nine points.
