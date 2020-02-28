MANTENO — A championship game typically ends with one team celebrating and the other team feeling heartbroken. And those feelings were not different in the IHSA Class 2A Manteno Regional Boys Basketball Tournament Championship on Friday night between the host Panthers and Joliet Catholic
A stunning comeback down the final stretch of the fourth quarter and overtime helped lift the Hilltoppers past the Panthers by a 51-46 overtime final in a game the Panthers spent most of with a lead.
“The effort was there and we battled,” Manteno coach Zach Myers said. “I thought defensively we played a great game and we just could not knock down shots when we needed to.”
The Panthers had all the advantages coming in. They were the higher seed (four compared to Joliet Catholic's seven), had a better record (20-12 for the Panthers, 12-19 for Joliet Catholic), and had the home crowd in their corner to help try and will the Panthers to a regional title. But it was the Hilltoppers who had the last laugh.
Manteno showed early on why it deserved to have its shot for the regional title. The Panthers held onto a small lead for the majority of the contest. Besides the first couple of possessions in the opening quarter when JCA lead, the Panthers had been in control up until the final seconds of regulation.
Manteno led 42-39 with just under 90 seconds left in regulation after Robbie Wesselhoff nailed a pair of free-throws. The Panthers then held JCA scoreless on its next possession before the Hilltoppers ended up fouling Wesselhoff again. This time, in a one-and-one situation, Wesselhoff missed his freebie at the line and his chance to give Manteno a four-point lead.
Being a championship game, every possession is magnified. Following Wesselhoff’s miss, JCA drilled a clutch three-pointer to tie it 42-42 with 21 seconds left. After that, Myers drew up a perfect play in a timeout which ended up opening Wesselhoff, the Panthers' record-breaking sniper, for an open 3-pointer at the top of the key as the final seconds wound down. Unfortunately for the Panthers, it did not fall, which forced the game to go into overtime.
JCA carried its momentum from the fourth quarter right into overtime. The Hilltoppers opened overtime on a 6-2 run and never looked back, gaining them the rights to the Class 2A regional title.
Timely misses really cost the Panthers, especially from the free-throw line. Manteno finished the game shooting 7-of-13 from the strike (54 percent).
“We have never been a great free-throw shooting team, but it is hard to simulate in practice these big games and shooting free-throws in this big moment,” Myers said. “We just weren’t good enough from the line tonight and to beat teams like this and win games like this you've got to win those games at the free-throw line.”
Manteno really relied on Wesselhoff’s performance throughout the game. His 21 points in the first 31 minutes allowed the Panthers to remain in control and hold onto a small lead. On the other hand, the Panthers really struggled when he was held scoreless in the final minute of regulation and all of overtime.
“We ran a couple sets for him and he got going and we kind of built that lead around him,” Myers said. “And then the fourth quarter he kind of struggled to get some shots off and stuff and [the Hilltoppers] did a good job on him.”
Knowing that emotions were running high after the heartbreaking defeat at home, Myers wanted to take time to remind his players in the locker room that it is still only a game.
“This is my first varsity team that I can kind of say is mine and we talked about the family message that I have tried to instill here,” Myers said. “These guys are my family and I know these are all great kids and I wanted to tell them the kind of importance that life is bigger than the game of basketball. I wish them nothing but the best of luck in the future.”
Manteno ended its 2019-2020 season 20-13 overall and 11-3 in the Illinois Central Eight. Although they did not finish the season as regional champions, the Panthers did finish as co-champions of the conference, their first conference title since 1997.
Stat Book
Wesselhoff finished with a game-high 21 points to lead the Panthers. Trevor Moisant added nine points, six rebounds and three steals.
