Basketball close up.jpg

CLIFTON — The Iroquois West boys basketball team has never had a two-year run like the Raiders are on right now.

Following last year's 25-win season, which set a new program record for wins in a season, the Raiders wrapped up a second-straight 20-plus win season in Friday night's regular season finale, a 60-39 win at Central. It gave the Raiders a 23-6 record to end the regular season, giving them 48 wins over the past two seasons, their most in a two-year span in program history.

But for senior big man Cannon Leonard, who notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds Friday, as nice as the regular season success has been, the Raiders will really look to leave their legacy when they enter the Class 2A postseason in the coming week.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you