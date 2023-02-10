Basketball close up.jpg

KANKAKEE — With a high-octane, up-and-down offense of its own, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team and its 65.9 points-per-game offense (second in the area) has shown it can take a close game and turn it into a wide margin in a matter of moments.

But in Friday's home finale of the 2022-23 season, the Fightin' Irish had that damage done to them in their Metro Suburban Conference tilt with Ridgewood.

After the Rebels' Lucas Melendez's 14-point second quarter led the visitors to a 38-30 halftime lead and a double-digit lead by the third quarter, the Irish cut their second-half deficit to as close as three points on multiple occasions before a commanding Rebels run gave them a convincing 74-60 win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

