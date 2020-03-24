Daily Journal Staff Report
As the Illinois Central Eight Conference continues its first season, the boys basketball all-conference team was the newest first-ever team of its kind in the conference after it was released last week.
Co-champions Coal City and Manteno combined for about half of the area’s 12 selections. The Panthers’ senior triumvirate of Darien Bechard, Trevor Moisant and Robbie Wesselhoff garnered all-conference honors. Austin Pullara and Jarod Garrelts from the regional champion Coalers also were honored.
Herscher and Wilmington also had a pair of all-conference selections apiece. Jack Holohan and Logan Lunsford were the Tigers’ selections, and the Wildcats’ Ben Kreitz and Trey Shaw found themselves on the team as well. Reed-Custer’s Gage Stamm and Peotone’s Nick Scroppo were their respective teams’ lone representatives.
