HERSCHER — Wilmington came out guns blazing on the road against the Tigers on Friday, but failed to maintain its initial pace as Herscher found its footing, seized control and rumbled to a 60-52 victory on the back of senior stalwart Jack Holohan.
Holohan accounted for just under half of Herscher’s offense with 28 points and was able to deliver them in reliably crucial moments throughout the contest.
When the Wildcats were shooting the lights out in the first quarter — they drained five 3-pointers in the first quarter and used that hot streak to dash out to an early 18-11 advantage — it was Holohan that kept the Tigers within striking distance with eight points in the frame.
The Tigers then battled back with some big shots of their own, including a pair of triples from Bascom Jackson, to tie things up at 25-25 heading into the halftime intermission.
If the tide turned in the Tigers’ favor in the second quarter, it was a full-on tsunami in the third. Holohan in particular returned from the halftime locker room like a man possessed, exploding for 16 points in the third quarter alone as Herscher sprinted away to a permanent lead.
“It was a good win for us. We were struggling at the beginning, but we got it together nicely,” Holohan said. “Bascom hit a couple of really big shots, Trey (Schwarzkopf) hit some big shots and we played well as a team today.
“We just calmed down and settled into the flow of the game in the third,” he added. “We have a pretty inexperienced team, so we’re working to keep building this season.”
The victory is Herscher’s second consecutive against an Illinois Central Eight Conference foe and evens its season standing at 4-4 overall. Following Tuesday’s win over Coal City, it also improves their conference record to 2-1.
With Holohan in the driver’s seat, the Tigers are slowly building some momentum in significant conference games.
“That’s the second game in a row we’ve been down, but we’ve found a way to come back and earn a win. So that’s encouraging,” Tigers coach Ron Oloffson said of the win. “We’re not there yet and we still have a lot of detail things to improve upon, but I feel like we play extremely hard and really get after it.
“Jack is hard to stop. He is relentless and when you guard him, if he misses his shot you’d better block off because he’s going to get the rebound,” he added. “At some key times, our perimeter guys hit some really big buckets tonight and that was the difference. You add that to Jack doing what he does and hitting all those buckets and it worked out well for us.”
Wilmington, meanwhile, lived and died by the long-ball in the loss. They built their early lead on a string of long-range shots, then pulled back within 10 after falling way behind during Holohan’s hot third quarter in the same manner.
Tyler Willis led the Wildcats with 18 points, nine of while came in the final frame, while Trey Shaw was right behind him with 17 points. Shaw was even more prolific down the stretch with a pair of 3-pointers and 12 points total in the fourth quarter.
The ‘Cats have improved and look as strong as they have in years, but Friday’s loss to Herscher continues a recent skid and drops their record to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play.
Up Next
The Tigers will look to continue their winning ways at 7 p.m. at Beecher today. The Wildcats will host the Wilmington Christmas Classic next week.
