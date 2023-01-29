GRANT PARK — Hosting its 5th annual Josh Baumgartner State Farm Shootout on Saturday, Beecher knew it would be in an uphill battle playing against the third-ranked (Class 2A) Prairie Central Hawks without its star guard Adyn McGinley, who was ruled out for precautionary reasons after he rolled his ankle two days prior in the Bobcats' road matchup against Agricultural Science. 

And with the precautionary step, it turned into a battle the hosts couldn't overcome as they suffered a 63-39 defeat in their host tournament that was played at Grant Park.

The Bobcats fell to 20-4 on the year while the Hawks improved to 21-2.

Cody is a sports journalist who's been with the Daily Journal since 2020. He's been a sports reporter since his days at the University of Iowa where he graduated in 2019.

