KANKAKEE — The Kankakee boys basketball team entered Friday's pivotal Southland Athletic Conference home game against Thornton as winners of three-straight and a second-place spot in the conference, but senior forward Naz Hill didn't think his Kays have looked very sharp out of the gate lately.
So Hill took matters into his own hands Friday night, recording eight of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to lead the Kays to a 56-45 win over the Wildcats.
The Kays improved to 18-6 and 6-1 in the Southland, moving into a tie with Bloom for the top spot after the Blazing Trojans' 55-50 loss to Thornwood Friday night. The Wildcats fell to 10-10 (6-4).
"Everybody comes out slow and waits on someone to be a leader and get the game going," Hill said. "I just try to help be a leader, help everyone get in their spots and get everyone going."
Hill got his Kays going with a pair of putback buckets and short corner jumpers apiece in the opening frame as part of a 12-3 first-quarter run that helped give them a 16-8 lead through a frame that they held the rest of the way.
While his offensive game was on full display for a second-straight game, as his previous season-high came in a 19-point effort in Tuesday's 72-70 win over Thornridge, Kays coach Chris Pickett has been most impressed with the tough-nosed mentality Hill has shown of late, as evidenced by the eight rebounds he added to his offensive eruption.
"What I like most about Naz lately is he’s starting to rebound the ball on the defensive end and making those tough plays," Pickett said. "He wasn’t doing that at the beginning of the season and we need someone who’s going to come in and make those tough rebounds in traffic.
"In this conference, if you don’t have someone who can come in and make those plays, you’re in trouble."
The Kays saw their lead rise to double-digits early in the second quarter before the Wildcats slowly chipped at their deficit, using an 11-4 run of their own to cut the Kankakee lead to just 20-19 near the end of the half.
But CaRon Johnson hit a 3-pointer and swiped away a steal that became an easy layup to help a 7-0 Kays spurt to end the half with a 27-19 lead before another scoop-and-score opened the second half to quickly regain the double-digit lead they won the game by.
With Thornton's defensive emphasis on Kays guard Larenz Walters, who was held to a 1-for-13 night from the field, Pickett noted that two of his senior leaders were able to take advantage of the extra attention on the team's leading scorer and Thornton's aggressive three-quarter-court trap.
"In this portion of our schedule a lot of teams do similar things with run and jump, full-court diamond press, so we’ve been working on that, and we’ve also been preparing for what teams are going to throw at us," Pickett said. "We’ve been talking to Larenz about teams trying to X him out, which is exactly what Thornton did.
"Naz was able to step up, CaRon made a couple big baskets, so all that stuff helps."
Despite the heavy defensive attention, Walters was still able to get to the foul line 11 times, where he made 10 of those, and dished four assists, three to Hill for short corner jumpers.
"One thing we talk about after the first Thornton game (a 38-32 Wildcats win Dec. 6) is when your shot’s not falling, you have to go to plan B, and plan B often involves you getting to the basket, getting to the line and being able to contribute in more ways than one," Pickett said of his junior guard. "He was able to do that and is also steadying against that pressure."
Hill buttered his bread from that short corner Friday, scoring 12 of his points from that area of the floor on his way to a 9-for-13 night from the field. It's a place he said he's devoted his time to crafting his shot from.
"I already know that’s my game — I just go to the short corner and work on that all day in night," Hill said. "I just go to the short corner and make the shots count because coach [Pickett] needs me to make them count."
The Kays made their shots count as a team, improving heavily upon their 11% effort from the field in that 38-32 loss last month by shooting 42% (19-for-45) on Friday and an 18-for-25 (72%) night from the free-throw line.
"Both teams in the first matchup didn’t shoot the ball — we shot 11% and they didn’t shoot much better," Pickett said. "... This game we shot the ball much better from the floor and were able to get to the foul line more."
The Kays are now on a four-game winning streak and seemed to have quickly put a pair of losses at the Sterling Martin Luther King Jr. Shootout last Monday by a combined nine points behind them.
"Game number 24, at this point in the season a team is who they’re going to be," Pickett said. "In the six games we’ve lost, when teams have made runs we’ve made bad decisions.
"As we progress throughout the season our decision-making has gotten better and the guys are more poised down the stretch."
STAT BOOK
Hill had a steal in addition to his 21 points and eight boards. Walters had 12 points, three rebounds and four steals. Johnson added nine points, a rebound and three steals.
UP NEXT
The Kays will play for sole possession of first-place in the Southland when they visit Bloom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
