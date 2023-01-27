KANKAKEE — The Kankakee boys basketball team entered Friday's pivotal Southland Athletic Conference home game against Thornton as winners of three-straight and a second-place spot in the conference, but senior forward Naz Hill didn't think his Kays have looked very sharp out of the gate lately.

So Hill took matters into his own hands Friday night, recording eight of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to lead the Kays to a 56-45 win over the Wildcats.

The Kays improved to 18-6 and 6-1 in the Southland, moving into a tie with Bloom for the top spot after the Blazing Trojans' 55-50 loss to Thornwood Friday night. The Wildcats fell to 10-10 (6-4).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

