CLIFTON — After emerging from an IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional as the only semifinalist not receiving votes in the final regular season AP Poll, the Herscher boys basketball team was used to playing the underdog role this postseason, a role that was heightened when the Tigers took on the state's sixth-ranked team, Monticello, in Tuesday's Central Sectional semifinal.
And when Carson Splear's rapid-fire putback off a Trey Schwarzkopf deep jumper beat the third-quarter buzzer — the Tigers' third buzzer-beater in as many quarters — they saw their lead extend to 23-20 and found themselves just a quarter away from a state-shocking upset.
"We definitely talked about that, that we were the only ones who believed that we could win — friends, family and student body," Tigers coach Brent Offill said. "But as long as we competed and played with passion we would have a chance.
"We also said that all teams that are in sectionals are all good, and we need to believe that we are good too, and they did."
But as the fourth quarter clock started, the Tigers' Cinderella clock struck midnight. A pair of Ben Cresap steals became fast-break buckets the other way, giving the Sages a 24-23 lead and set the stage for an overwhelming 17-2 fourth quarter in favor of the Sages, who earned a 37-25 victory.
Four days after winning their first regional in 10 seasons, the Tigers ended the season with a 24-9 record, their most wins since that last regional title came in 2011-12. It's a season that ended with Offill, in his first year leading Herscher, wiping tears from his eyes in the locker room after a sectional semifinal appearance with a team he would have never have guessed he would have been coaching a year ago.
But after a conversation with the team's four starting seniors — Splear, Schwarzkopf, Cody Lunsford and Joe Holohan — Offill knew there was potential for this kind of season in Herscher, even if those outside the town didn't think so.
"I wanted to talk to those four guys before I got hired because I didn't know if I wanted to get back into this," Offill, who had last coached for the same Central program whose court the Tigers' season ended on, said. "It was such a great conversation that inspired me to do my best … I don’t think everybody understands the commitment that goes along with it.
"The tears of victory and tears of defeat, they’re all intertwined at times, but these guys I coached this year, they’re a special group," he added. "I don’t think anyone believed they'd be as good as they are, but they bought in and competed, and they're Herscher Tigers, that's for sure."
The Tigers' trademark 3-2 defense that held their three regional opponents to just a combined 100 points was at it again Tuesday, forcing turnovers on the first four Monticello possessions.
And despite the fact the Tigers only cashed those turnovers in for an early 2-0 lead, they still overcame an eventual Montciello push when Schwarzkopf beat the buzzer with a corner 3 to make it 8-7 after a quarter that was the defensive duel he expected after watching film on the Sages' regional championship win over Prairie Central last week.
"It was the best zone against the best man-to-man [defense] tonight," Offill said. "When Prairie Central played them it was the two best man[-to-man] teams I saw, but I question if there’s a better zone team than us.
"We matched up well, had a good scouting report against them we practiced for two days, and everything we scouted, they did."
After four lead changes in the first, the Sages regained the lead quickly in the second, but a whirling layup from Holohan tied the game at 13 as the halftime horn sounded, precluding a third quarter that saw both teams spend a good amount of time with a one-possession lead, ending with the Tigers' 23-20 advantage.
The 10-point third ended up accounting for 40% of the team's offensive output on the night, and it was none other than regional championship game hero Carson Splear who got the Tigers rolling, scoring six of his team-high 11 points in the third quarter, including his putback before the buzzer that gave the Tigers an auspicious feeling ahead of the fourth, a feeling that quickly soured soon thereafter.
"That first minute of the fourth quarter just changed things," Offill said. "And in a game like this that makes all the difference."
Once the Tigers fell behind, the Sages fed off of their increasing momentum and saw their run to open the quarter reach 11-0 before Splear blocked a shot and scored at the other end with 2:38 to play.
But the Sages, who improved to 30-3 and will face the winner of Wednesday's semifinal between El Paso-Gridley and St. Joseph-Ogden in Friday's sectional championship, showed why they garnered the praise they have this season by closing the game out once they took their fourth-quarter lead, ending the game outscoring the Tigers 17-2 in the fourth quarter.
One of just 11 teams in the history of a storied program to both win 20 games and a regional in the same season, the Tigers also won their first Kankakee Holiday Tournament title in 10 years when they won this year's blue division crown.
And Offill doesn't think this group will just be remembered for what they achieved, but the efforts they gave to realize those goals.
"I think they’ll be remembered for coming together as a group, setting a goal and working together until they accomplished that task...," Offill said. "If I could have a team of idealistic players this would be it.
"If I asked them to stand on one foot for an hour, they’d do it if it meant winning that next game," he continued. "They were so bought in, and that's such a big deal nowadays, getting kids to buy into one goal and putting that together … they were so responsive and that was the biggest thing here."
STAT BOOK
Splear had 11 points, nine rebounds, a steal and three blocks. Cody Lunsford added five points, a rebound, three assists and a steal. Holohan had four points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Schwarzkopf's 3-pointer went along with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Brock Wenzelman had two points, five rebounds and an assist.
