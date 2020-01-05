Daily Journal Staff Report
Because Reed-Custer is hosting an IHSA Class 2A girls basketball regional in February, including Feb. 11th’s scheduled date for the Comets’ boys basketball team to host Herscher, the two schools will flip their home games during the Illinois Central Eight Conference season.
The Comets will host Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday, a game originally scheduled to take place in Herscher. Next month, the Tigers will host the Comets.
