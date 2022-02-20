Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Dunns Bridge, Shelby, Momence, Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may cause changes to these river forecasts. An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected Monday morning. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and/or snowmelt and/or ice jam continues. * WHERE...Kankakee River near Wilmington. * WHEN...Until Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 5.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 4.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.7 feet Wednesday morning. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&