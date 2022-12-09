BRADLEY — As Bradley-Bourbonnais and first-year head coach Ryan Kemp continue working out the pieces to their puzzle this season, Kemp and his young-but-experienced Boilermakers know that how they finish the season will be much more important than how they start it.

In Friday's home opener against Lincoln-Way East, the Boilers saw first-hand where they can improve most in their 78-46 loss to the Griffins, one that saw the Boilers record even out at 3-3 and 0-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

"We’re gonna be challenged every game," Kemp said. "It’s gonna be really important to figure out how to lock in and get better.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you