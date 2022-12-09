BRADLEY — As Bradley-Bourbonnais and first-year head coach Ryan Kemp continue working out the pieces to their puzzle this season, Kemp and his young-but-experienced Boilermakers know that how they finish the season will be much more important than how they start it.
In Friday's home opener against Lincoln-Way East, the Boilers saw first-hand where they can improve most in their 78-46 loss to the Griffins, one that saw the Boilers record even out at 3-3 and 0-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference.
"We’re gonna be challenged every game," Kemp said. "It’s gonna be really important to figure out how to lock in and get better.
"It really hurts to lose a home game to a really good team by that much, but we’ll take the good from it and try to get rid of the bad."
The Boilers struggled to figure out how to best attack the Griffins' aggressive full-court trap that saddled back into a 2-3 matchup zone in the half-court, particularly at the start of each half, turning it over six times apiece in the first and third quarters.
For Kemp, the Griffins' tenacious defense is tough enough to navigate on its own, but was even more so a tricky task for a Bradley-Bourbonnais offense that uses plenty of on-ball screens, something the Griffins were able to snuff out.
"It really was a difficult matchup because a lot of our stuff comes off of ball screens and they really pressure you on the ball screen," Kemp said. "We knew it would be kind of do or die on those and we didn’t handle it really well.
"We just couldn’t get in sync on offense."
After falling behind 12-4 after a first quarter in which they had six turnovers, the Boilers were able to cut their deficit to as close as five points in the second quarter before the Griffins' BJ Powell went wild with a 13-point effort in that second frame, helping the Griffins to a 30-19 halftime lead.
Kaiden Cross picked up at the start of the second half where Powell left off at the intermission, burying an early triple before the Lincoln-Way East defense went back to work, forcing another half-dozen Boilers turnovers in the third to take command of the contest down the stretch.
While the loss was obviously not the way the Boilers planned on Friday night ending up, they did get solid play in spurts and showed ability at times to navigate the Griffins' defense through other means of offense, such as feeding 6-foot-10 big man Nick Allen, who led the Boilers with 16 points.
"We take away that the first half was decent," Kemp said. "... We'll look at the first half and what we did did, and then look at the second half and what went wrong."
STAT BOOK
Powell's 17 points off the bench led the Griffins, who saw seven players score at least eight points. George Bellevue had 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block. Josh Janowski had 10 points off the bench, all in the fourth quarter. Tylon Tolliver, Brenden Sanders, Brayden Lovell and Kyle Olagbegi each had eight points apiece.
Allen's team-high 16 points came on 6-for-8 shooting from the field and a perfect 4-for-4 night from the free-throw line. He added three rebounds and two blocks. Anthony Kemp had 10 points, a rebound, two assists and a steal. Brayden Long had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.
UP NEXT
The Boilers hit the road Monday for a 6:30 p.m. tilt at Bolingbrook.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019.
