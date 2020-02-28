Yorkville Christian 68, Gardner-South Wilmington 47
Yorkville Christian rode an excellent second half to a comfortable win that ended the Panthers’ season short of a regional title at the IHSA Class 1A Putnam County Regional.
G-SW trailed by just one point at halftime, but was unable to keep pace for the later half of the title game.
Nate Wise finished with a team-high 14 points and seven rebounds in the loss, while Connor Steichen added 13 points and six boards.
Leo 85, Grant Park 25
The Dragons’ season came to a close in decisive fashion with a Class 1A St. Francis de Sales Regional Championship loss to Leo by a 60-point margin.
Clayton McKinstry was Grant Park’s top scorer with eight points in the loss.
Kankakee 62, Rich Central 52
The Kays wrapped up their regular season schedule at 24-4 overall and 12-4 in the Southland Athletic Conference thanks to a 10-point win over Rich Central in Friday’s season finale.
Rashard Harris led Kankakee with 17 points in the victory, while Deylon Johnson added 14 points, Ambrozino Storr scored 13 and Lavell McIntosh chipped in with 12 points.
