INDIANAPOLIS — With enrollments of less than 200 students each, Grant Park and Milford are two of the smaller schools in the Daily Journal's 24-school coverage area. But that didn't stop the two schools from getting together under the bright lights of NBA hardwood Thursday.
As part of the Indianapolis Pacers' Court of Dreams program, the two schools opened a day of basketball at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, the home of the Pacers, who ended the action-packed day with a game of their own.
In a back-and-forth affair that saw each team equally struggle with offensive rhythm as often as they found success with the ball, the Dragons emerged as the victors by a 55-50 margin.
“It was an awesome experience out there," Grant Park's Clayton McKinstry said. "The lights were really bright, and it was really big. The court didn’t seem much bigger, though, and we just had to pretend like it was our high school gym.”
Despite playing in a gym designed to hold about 100 times the size of their schools, with rims that protruded further than typical high school gyms and a major depth perception adjustment to make, the Dragons came out splashing, sinking three quick 3-pointers on their way to an 11-2 run to open the game.
"With how good of shooters Grant Park has with their range a little further than others, it made us expand our defense, which allowed them to drive and kick out for 3s," Bearcats guard Nick Allen said.
But the Bearcats were able to keep things from getting out of hand, making a big push of their own, a 12-2 surge that gave them a 14-13 lead after a quarter.
“We just came out in awe a little bit," Bearcats coach Dave Caldwell said of the opening scene Thursday. "I thought the kids started playing hard, moving the ball and, for a stretch, we made our shots."
The teams traded leads during the second quarter as well, with the Bearcats maintaining a 26-20 lead into the half.
The intensity ramped up in the third and so did McKinstry's confidence. The Grant Park swingman struggled in the first half, shooting just 1 of 5 from the field, but turned it around in the second half, when he scored 13 of his team-high 16 points.
On consecutive possessions in the middle of the third, McKinstry hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 28, and after a quick Bearcats answer, the Dragons' junior splashed another triple to make it 31-30 Dragons, one of 10 lead changes on the day.
McKinstry hits this 3 and it’s 31-30 Dragons with 2:15 left in the third. pic.twitter.com/1fa8JndJxO— Mason Schweizer (@MSchweizerTDJS) January 2, 2020
McKinstry said the busy play of his teammates in the frontcourt allowed him to find more space on the perimeter and get in a rhythm in the third.
“Our bigs moving a lot helped us move. Being in the post sucked [the defense] in, and that got us our shots," McKinstry said. "Toward the end of the game, we were able to drive."
McKinstry and teammate Troy Reynolds each found some driving lanes in the fourth to help the Dragons offense continue to increase in efficiency as the game went on. The Dragons scored 35 points in the second half after scoring 20 in the first half.
Reynolds and the Dragons appeared to seize all of the momentum and all but wrap up the game when an and-one off of an offensive rebound gave the Dragons their largest lead since the first quarter at 45-38 with just less than four minutes to play.
Impressively, Reynolds scored seven points in the second half, all after picking up his fourth foul just a minute and a half into the third quarter.
“You’ve just gotta keep working hard; that’s all that goes through my head," Reynolds said of staying aggressive through foul trouble. "I’ve got my teammates to back me up, so if I fouled one more time, I trust them.”
Despite falling in a deep hole late, the Bearcats clawed their way back. Allen was true on an and-one to cut the deficit to 49-46 with just less than a minute left and followed it up with a 3-pointer to trim the deficit even further to 50-49 with 36 seconds left.
The Dragons were able to hit their free throws and force a Bearcats travel in the game's final seconds to hold their opponents off and leave the home of the Pacers with a victorious feather in their cap.
"It was a surreal, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that we'll never be able to do [again]," Reynolds said. "Good thing we came out and got that [win]."
Stat Book
McKinstry notched a double-double with his 16 points and 10 rebounds, as well as four assists and a steal. Reynolds finished with 13 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block. Andrew Fulk had seven points, five rebounds, an assist and six steals.
Allen led the Bearcats with 16 points, a rebound and two steals. Tanner Sobkoviak had 13 points, nine rebounds and two assists. Trace Fleming added eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Up Next
Both teams are back in action Saturday. The Bearcats host Watseka at 6 p.m., and the Dragons visit Wilmington at 7 p.m.
