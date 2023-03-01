Owen Freeman saw the signs fans held in the Bradley-Bourbonnais student section, including a request to unblock an old friend on Instagram, as well as others that were confiscated either before or during the game. He heard the early jeers when he touched the ball.

But when Freeman, the former Bradley-Bourbonnais all-state boys basketball player, returned to his former school when he and his current school, Moline, came to town for last Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship against his former Boilermakers, he also saw the friends that made his first three years of high school so special.

While on the facade, one might have seen the signs and heard the BBCHS student section and assumed it wasn’t an enjoyable experience to return home, but it was the opposite for the 6-foot-10 future Iowa Hawkeye.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you