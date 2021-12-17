BRADLEY — Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball coach Joe Lightfoot has a pretty simple philosophy when it comes to the feeling that comes along with winning basketball games.
"You always sleep better after a win," the second-year Boilermakers coach said Friday night.
And if that's the case, Lightfoot and the Boilers slept like babies Friday night, as Owen Freeman's dominance on both ends of the floor paired with a lights-out shooting effort from Isaiah Davis to power Bradley-Bourbonnais past Argo by an 81-55 final from Turner Gymnasium in Bradley.
The Boilermakers improved to 7-3 with the victory, their third game of the week after splitting contests at Plainfield Central (69-58 victory) and a 77-53 home loss to Bolingbrook earlier this week.
"We had a goal to come in and stay consistent to who we are, not concentrating on the scoreboard or highs and lows, but locking in on what we do on both sides of the floor and I think we did a good job of that," Lightfoot said. "There were some points in the game where things wavered and we got a little sloppy, but you expect that with a young group.
"We got things back on track late in the third and in the fourth, so I'm proud of the job they did tonight."
The Argonauts (0-7) withstood an early fury of Freeman offense, as his nine first-quarter points helped the Boilers nurse just a 21-16 lead after a quarter. But Freeman, a junior Iowa commit, was placed at the point of the Boilers' 1-2-2 full-court press.
He only recorded two steals of his own tonight, but his presence was felt immensely at the point of the press. They forced nine Argonauts turnovers in the second quarter alone and 19 turnovers on the night. One of those turnovers was an Anthony Kemp steal, which was followed up with a Kemp alley-oop to Freeman, one of a handful of vicious slams that heightened the energy of the crowd.
Lightfoot said that prior to the second quarter Friday night, Freeman hadn't as much as practiced that position on the defense, but the second-year coach knew it had the potential to provide some game-changing energy shifts.
"Owen has never practiced being at the top of the press, but he's so active with his hands and so long, I knew we could force some deflections to turn into turnovers," Lightfoot said. "I wanted to spark the crowd and get [Freeman] going early, so if we could kick it ahead for a big dunk like we did early, other guys could get fired up and we could get going right away."
That's exactly what happened, as the Boilers pulled out to a 50-25 lead in the second before an 8-0 Argonaut run ended the first half.
Freeman said that despite his inexperience in his new defensive spot, he knew he has the tools to benefit his team in that way.
"I use it as much as I can just to get easy buckets for my team," Freeman said of his length. "It might not be for me, it might be for another player, but as long as we put the points on the board I’m good."
Freeman was the one most responsible for putting points on the board, as he ended the night with a game-high 31 points. And when he wasn't doing the scoring himself, he was finding Davis, who drilled five of his six 3-pointers in the first half, including four in a row, to finish the night with 23 points.
"I have so much trust in him and he was feeling it tonight," Freeman said of his teammate. "It’s really good to have him by my side in battle."
Davis was most impressed with the young guards he plays alongside in the backcourt, sophomores Brandon Harris, Ethan Kohl and Anthony Kemp, for the play they displayed Friday, particularly to help the Boilers close out Argo down the stretch.
"They’re growing," Davis said. "They’re fluid with the ball a lot and doing really [well] this year.
"They’re really good with getting the ball in transition, getting the rebounds and going right away."
STAT BOOK
Freeman added eight rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals to his game-high 31 points. Davis' 23 points came on 8-for-11 shooting, including a 6-for-10 effort from downtown. Matt Allen added six points and Vito Criswell had five points.
UP NEXT
The Boilermakers are off until after the holidays, when they head to Bloomington-Normal to take place in the State Farm Holiday Classic, which begins Dec. 27.
Commented
