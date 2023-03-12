Owen Freeman

Moline's Owen Freeman, left, goes up for a basket while Benet Academy's Parker Sulaver during Saturday's IHSA Class 4A State championship at the State Farm Center in Champaign. Freeman, the former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout who was last year's Daily Journal Player of the Year, helped lead the Maroons to their first state championship in school history with a 59-42 win over Benet.

 Daily Journal/Mason Schweizer

Hours after Bradley-Bourbonnais’ Unified basketball team won the school’s first-ever state championship of any kind at Saturday’s IHSA Unified Basketball State Finals in Champaign, a pair of former Boilermakers boys basketball players were crowned state champions as well.

Former Daily Journal Player of the Year Owen Freeman and his brother, Braden, won the IHSA Class 4A Boys Basketball State championship with Moline. The Maroons won their first boys basketball state title in school history with a 59-42 win against Benet Academy at the State Farm Center in Champaign.

Owen, a 6-foot-10 senior who also was named to his second straight IHSA Class 4A AP All-State team earlier in the week, logged 28 of the 32 minutes Saturday and finished with eight points, nine rebounds, an assist, five blocks and a steal.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you