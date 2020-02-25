ONARGA — The biggest question in the air during Milford's shocking first-round 66-58 loss to Fisher at Tuesday's IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional had to be "How on earth did Fisher only win four games this season?"
The Bunnies entered their first-round matchup after compiling a meager 4-22 season during the course of the regular season, and the Bearcats wrapped up at 21-10. It would stand to reason Milford got far more resistance than expected from Fisher.
The Bunnies came out with an extreme sense of urgency from the jump, and the Bearcats struggled to find their stride. Fisher's unexpected success seemed to throw Milford into disarray, and at times — as the Bearcats moved at half speed for parts of the first half -- Fisher unrelentingly kept the pedal to the floor.
It seemed as though the 'Cats figured things out in the third quarter as they started to gain a bit of ground, but an unreal fourth quarter from senior guard Will Delaney vaulted Fisher to its fifth win of the season and unceremoniously ended Milford's 2019-20 campaign.
Delaney finished with 28 points in the upset, including a sparkling 11-for-12 day from the free-throw line and 15 points in the fourth quarter alone. Along with a 14-point performance from junior forward Jake Cochran, who had an impressive fade-away jumper working from the outset, Delaney led a heroic comeback that kept the Bunnies hopping into tonight's semifinal matchup with Cissna Park.
"Actually, I didn't think we played that bad. I thought they played really well. When you have two players playing like they did, that's dangerous," said Milford coach Dave Caldwell. "They were a bit more physical than us, which hurt us inside, and [Cochran] had at least three great turnaround jumpers from about 12 feet.
"We didn't shoot that well and had some wide open shots that we usually make but didn't tonight," he added. "Some of that was the physicality of the game. That wears on you. My guys played hard and did everything they could, but they just outplayed us."
Cissna Park 51, Donovan 32
There were far fewer surprises in the other half of Tuesday's quarterfinal doubleheader, as the Timberwolves rolled over Donovan in a comfortable rout.
Finally back at full strength after spending the past month of the regular season without two of their best players in Keegan Boyle and Penn Stoller, the 'Wolves wasted no time getting to work against the Wildcats. Ian Rogers and Malaki Verkler led a furious first-quarter run that saw Cissna Park go ahead 21-2 to close the first quarter.
It was elementary from there, as the Timberwolves coasted to a comfortable first-round win, which hopefully should help to reestablish a bit of momentum after a tough close to their regular season. They lost four of their last five games in the lead-up to the playoffs, but coach Seth Johnson is hoping things will go back to normal with the return of seniors Stoller and Boyle.
"We went through about a week and a half where we had some guys missing because they were sick, and they were key parts of our team. It feels good to finally get a win with a full squad," Johnson said. "Penn is our second-leading scorer and our leading rebounder, and Keegan is the heartbeat to our whole game. He sets the tone on both offense and defense and averages nine points a game and six assists per game. So, that's huge.
"Now that we're back at full strength, we just need to focus on coming out ready to play," he added. "These guys can play with anybody, but if they don't come out ready to play, then we could get beat on any given night."
Stat Book
Rogers led the Timberwolves with 14 points. Verkler scored 12 points, and Stoller added 11.
Brodi Winge (12 points) and Darrien Pocious (10 points) were in double-figures for Donovan, which finished the season 3-20.
Up Next
The Timberwolves and Bunnies will meet tonight in Onarga with the chance to play for a regional title on the line. The winner will take on either Tri-Point or Ridgeview, which face off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!