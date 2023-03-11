While no area boys basketball teams will be competing at this weekend’s IHSA State Finals in Champaign, several local players will have their names called and recognized as Associated Press All-State selections.

In Class 3A, Kankakee’s Larenz Walters earned an honorable mention spot after a sensational season for the Kays. The junior guard averaged 18.3 points per game, with his 549 points on the season is second all-time at Kankakee.

He also averaged 2.7 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game and his 43 points in the maroon division championship of the Kankakee Holiday Tournament is a school record. Walters received eight voting points (five points for a first-team vote, three points for a second-team vote).

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

