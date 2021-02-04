Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Intermittent snow showers and windy this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 11F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.