GARDNER — In a battle of bitter nonconference rivals, Gardner-South Wilmington looked to get revenge from last season against Dwight in its season opener on Wednesday evening.
Although the Panthers came into the game short-handed, missing four-year varsity starting point guard Chris Bexson due to COVID-19 contact tracing, they held strong for as long as they could before Dwight was able to pull away in the second half for an 80-62 victory, which helped the Trojans improve to 2-1 on the season.
“We started out slow, but we started to move the ball a lot better as the game went on,” Dwight head coach Jeremy Connor said. “It’s early in the year and we haven’t had much practice.
"Gardner-South Wilmington are a talented team and I know they were missing the Bexson kid which was huge because he’s obviously a great player, but we played hard and the guys were excited and it all came around.”
Going into halftime Gardner-South Wilmington only trailed Dwight by five points thanks to the early production by two of its key players Connor Steichen and Caydan Landry. The two combined for 27 of the Panthers' 34 total points at the half which kept things close.
However, everything turned in the Trojans' favor once Connor decided to put his team in the full-court press to start the third. This helped Dwight force five early turnovers which helped the Trojans go on a quick 11-4 run to begin the second half. At that point all the momentum had turned to the Trojans as they carried a double-digit lead for a majority of the second half.
“We ran that 1-2-2 press and I haven’t done that in years as a coach,” Connor said. “They all ran it before at one point in their careers and so we just wanted to switch things up. We threw it together and got a lot of turnovers because of it which was nice.”
In addition to forcing many turnovers on defense Dwight seemed to be just as efficient on the offensive side due to its incredible ball movement. The Trojans routinely fed bigs Abe Rieke and Wyatt Thompson in the high post and at the top of the key which opened Dwight’s offense up for its shooters around the perimeter. This eventually led to Dwight sinking nine 3-pointers for the game.
“The last few games the ball movement wasn’t what I wanted and I’ve been preaching selfless basketball,” Connor said. “And somehow it all clicked today; I don’t know what changed, but it looked a lot better today.”
Dwight’s ball movement allowed for multiple players to finish in double figures, including Brandon Ceylor who exploded for a game-high 28 points, including nine in the final quarter alone thanks to what he said was the most fun basketball a team can play.
“Honestly, I was just trying to get the ball moving because I know when the defense goes into a 2-3 zone, if we played as a team then it's like the most fun we will have out there,” Ceylor said. “That was the main goal. I wasn’t really focused on scoring, but I kept seeing open shots so I kept taking them.”
As for the Panthers, Wednesday wasn't how head coach Allan Wills had envisioned the game going, especially because it came at another consecutive loss to a close rival.
“I’m just disappointed obviously to lose any game, but to lose to one of rivals in Dwight, it seems like they just have our number unfortunately,” Wills said. “It’s our first game hopefully we will improve. We are missing a few guys to COVID-19 so hopefully we will get those guys back and improve.”
Wills noted that the Trojans deserved the victory because they showed that they wanted it more in the second half.
“They outplayed us in the second half for sure," Wills said. “They seemed to get more loose balls then we did. We just need to make sure that we are hustling all the time and to not get out-hustled and unfortunately tonight it seems like we did quite often in the second half.”
Stat Book
Ceylor led all scorers with his 28 points. Rieke added 18 points for the Trojans, followed by Wyatt Thompson (12 points) and Isaac Telford (10 points).
Only two players finished in double-figures for the Panthers in its home opener. Steichen poured in 20 points to lead Gardner-South Wilmington and Landry totaled another 18 points.
