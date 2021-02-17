BEECHER — Good things happen to those who wait and when it came to Beecher’s season-opening boys basketball game against St. Anne on Wednesday evening the Bobcats found that out first-hand.
It had been 361 days since the Bobcats had last played a regular season game after their delayed 2020 season was even further delayed by COVID-19 tracing and inclement weather. So when they got the opportunity to lace the kicks up against the Cardinals the Bobcats made the most of it with a dominant second-half performance that allowed a 58-42 win.
“I told the kids before the game that we didn’t’ think we would have the opportunity at all to be together again and so I’m so happy to be out there with them again,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said. “I think you could tell by the way they came out tonight they came out hungry and some of my seniors didn’t’ know if they had a chance to put on that uniform again.
"I think they came out focused, and it was over a year of build up inside of them and it all kind of came out from them tonight.”
Going into the final quarter Beecher clung onto a one-point lead after St. Anne closed the third quarter on a 6-0 run. However, it only took the opening seconds of the fourth quarter for Beecher to respond.
The Bobcats opened up the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run thanks to their aggressiveness on defense which forced multiple Cardinal turnovers and led to easy transition buckets. From there, Beecher coasted on its 51-37 lead for the final couple of minutes.
“We got a couple key turnovers that led to some transition buckets at times when we needed them,” Shireman said. “And we made a few more free-throws down the stretch that we weren’t making early in the game. Our guards just made plays and I think that was the key for us tonight.”
Some of that guard play can be contributed to Mitchell Landis, who missed a majority of last season due to injury. In his first game back, he notched five steals which helped him score a game-high 18 points, including 10 points in the fourth quarter.
“I’m happy to be back,” Landis said. “I was nervous early, but things came together for me in the fourth quarter. We came out and got a good win at home.”
St. Anne head coach Rick Schoon noted the team’s numerous turnovers and lack of aggressiveness on offense is what caused the Bobcats double-digit victory.
“I’m very disappointed, we had three seniors in there at the end of the game and they didn’t play like seniors tonight,” Schoon said. “Hats off to Beecher though, they were the more aggressive team and controlled everything tonight.
"We held on as long as we could, but finally at the end too many offensive miscues on our part and defensive break downs and Beecher took advantage of it and they deserve the win.”
The win put Beecher at 1-0 on the season meanwhile the Cardinals fell to 1-1.
STAT BOOK
Duane Doss was second to Landis' game-high 18 points with 14 of his own. Adyn McGinley added 10 points in his first varsity start for the Bobcats.
Kemell Bender dropped a team-high 12 points in the Cardinals' first loss of the season. EJ Hayes totaled nine points and Damon Saathoff scored eight points to round out St. Anne’s top performers.
UP NEXT
Beecher will head to Tri-Point Friday for a matchup against the Chargers at 7 p.m., and St. Anne will return home as they wait to face-off against Gardner-South Wilmington at the same time Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.