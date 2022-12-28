...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT...
* WHAT...South gales to 35 kt. Significant waves to 6 ft
occasionally to 8 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Wednesday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Kankakee’s Larenz Walters shoots a 3-pointer during Tuesday’s Kankakee Holiday Tournament game against Hansberry College Prep. The Kays, the defending maroon division champions, earned a 63-30 win to advance to Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Von Steuben.
Herscher’s Brock Wenzelman (1) takes a shot over Manteno’s Matthew Regan during Tuesday’s game at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament. Wenzelman had a game-high 21 points in the Tigers’ 43-35 win. Herscher advanced to Wednesday’s semifinals against Peotone.
KANKAKEE — Since Chris Pickett took over as the Kankakee boys basketball coach in 2017, the Kays have seen a program turnaround that’s included more than 100 wins, three regional championships and back-to-back Kankakee Holiday Tournament championships (Editor’s note: There was no Kankakee Holiday Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).
Despite a relative lack of experience as the year began, Pickett and his Kays have kept their same program-raising expectations that were put in place five years ago, including the goal of winning the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
In Tuesday’s opening-round maroon division matchup with Hansberry College Prep, the Kays began the journey back to the title game by pulling ahead 28-6 after a quarter and cruising to a 63-30 victory.
The Kays improved to 8-3 on the year and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal game against Von Steuben at 7:30 p.m.
“Defense was able to set the tone for us,” Pickett said after the Kays held the Bengals to six points in the first. “We knew they’re a team that could play downhill and spread the floor, and if they get hot and make their shots they can make it a long night.
“We took that out and our energy in the first half was much better in the second half,” he added. “I don’t want to say we put it away in the first half, but our defense really set the tone early on.”
Leading that defensive charge was senior guard CaRon Johnson, one of several Kays that’s been thrust into a lead role after serving as a reserve a year ago. Johnson notched a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds from the backcourt.
“CaRon Johnson gave that extra effort on defense that helped out a lot, locked in on [Bengals guard Al Brooks Jr.],” Pickett said. “ ... CaRon stuck his nose in there and got a double-double in points and rebounds as a 5-foot-11 guard — that’s what we like to see.”
That aggressive effort carried over to the offensive end, where Johnson and backcourt mates Larenz Walters, who had a game-high 20 points, and Javon Logan led a mad dash to the free-throw line. The Kays were in the double bonus by the end of the first quarter and shot 37 free-throws, although they only made 15 (41%).
“We talked about on the sideline how they’re probably the hardest-playing team we’ve played all year, and we’ve played some pretty good teams,” Pickett said. “Sometimes that can make you a little over-zealous, which they were.
“Unfortunately we didn’t take advantage of it. If we made our free-throws it could have been a 50-point margin.”
As the Kays look to round into form at the tournament this week, Pickett knows that despite fielding just two starters from a year ago — forwards Naz Hill and Davon Prude — nothing has changed in terms of their expectations.
“No matter if it’s nonconference games, conference games, holiday tournaments, the standard is the standard,” Pickett said. “We established that in 2017-18 as a coaching staff and we aren’t going back on that.
“[The players] have to meet us where we are and a standard is a standard.”
Wenzelman leads Tigers past Manteno
Herscher’s a much different-looking team than a year ago, as the defending blue division champions return just one starter — Brock Wenzelman — from a team that went on to win an IHSA Class 2A Regional as well.
But as the Tigers prepared for their opening-round game of this year’s tournament against Manteno Tuesday night, head coach Brent Offill wanted his fresh-faced team to know that they are still the defending champions.
“That was one of our talking points before the game and in practice. It’s our title until someone takes it and we have to go defend that title,” Offill said. “We don’t just play for this team, we play for the Herscher Tigers as a program.”
Led by Wenzelman, the Tigers started that title defense on the right path by scoring the first nine points of the fourth quarter and holding on for a 43-35 win against Illinois Central Eight Conference rival Manteno.
The Tigers snapped a 10-game losing streak to improve to 2-10 on the year and advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against Peotone at 3 p.m. Manteno dropped to 4-8 and took on Central Wednesday morning.
As the unquestioned leader of the Tigers, Offill knows that Wenzelman has to shoulder the load — and defensive attention — every night. But that didn’t stop Wenzelman from finding success, particularly in getting to the free-throw line, where he was 8-for-10.
“He has a tough mindset,” Offill said. “We talked through the whole game about getting through tough times, and he’s had a lot of those this year, but he’s a grinder and just keeps going.
“... If you want to be the best player you have to know you’re the best player, and he’s doing a much better job of that.”
It’s discussions like those, and the pregame talk of defending their title, that Wenzelman has come to enjoy from his coach.
“Coach Offill has a great mindset and I love it — he knows we can win any game,” Wenzelman said. “Winning the tournament last year was awesome.
“It would be great to do that again and we still have a shot. We’re all going to keep improving.”
Both teams established their presence on the defensive end early, which led to a back-and-forth battle that saw one-possession leads at the end of the first three quarters — 7-5 Manteno after the first, 16-15 Herscher at halftime and 28-26 Manteno after the third.
But the Tigers broke free in the fourth, where they scored the first nine points of the quarter off of a trio of early-quarter Panther turnovers. After falling behind 35-28, the Panthers were never again able to cut their deficit to any closer than five points.
Manteno coach Zack Myers was pleased with the effort his Panthers displayed in the third quarter, but to see a drop-off in the fourth equaled that out with disappointment.
“We’ve had bad third quarters all year, to be honest.,” Myers said. “We told them in the locker room something had to change and we got a little spark going.
“We were getting in the paint, we were getting good shots, and that went away in the fourth quarter. … We’ve just got to compete for 32 minutes.”
