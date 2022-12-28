KANKAKEE — Since Chris Pickett took over as the Kankakee boys basketball coach in 2017, the Kays have seen a program turnaround that’s included more than 100 wins, three regional championships and back-to-back Kankakee Holiday Tournament championships (Editor’s note: There was no Kankakee Holiday Tournament in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Despite a relative lack of experience as the year began, Pickett and his Kays have kept their same program-raising expectations that were put in place five years ago, including the goal of winning the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.

In Tuesday’s opening-round maroon division matchup with Hansberry College Prep, the Kays began the journey back to the title game by pulling ahead 28-6 after a quarter and cruising to a 63-30 victory.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

