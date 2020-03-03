PONTIAC — When Coal City got together with Bismarck-Henning in the semifinals of the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional Tuesday, Coalers coach Glenn Pacek knew the outcome would be determined by whichever team's advantage won out between the Coalers' size and the Blue Devils' speed, led by senior guard Drew Reifsteck.
"I was worried about their quickness and [Reifsteck], who I would say was maybe the best guard we saw all year," Pacek said. "We worried about whether we could contain him, and we did a decent job, but not good enough."
Reifsteck's speed and lightning-like hands were too much for the Coalers on Tuesday, as the point guard dropped 24 points, seven steals, six assists and three rebounds as the Blue Devils zipped past the Coalers by a 58-48 score, ending Coal City's season with a 20-12 record.
Neither team was able to get much going early, as a Reifsteck layup 2:20 into the game were the first two points of the night, and aside from Austin Pullara, the Coalers didn't get a whole lot of offense going until well after that, as Pullara scored all 10 points in a first quarter that saw the Coalers behind 11-10.
Pullara found success against the Blue Devils' brief spurt of man-to-man defense in the early going, but once they returned to their zone, primarily a 1-2-2, that came out of their intense full-court defensive look.
"They play a lot of zone and that negates getting one player from taking someone one-on-one," Pacek said.
"I think a lot of teams are, but we’ve been better against man than zone all year and they’re primarily a zone team.
"They went man for a couple of possessions, we scored, and then we didn’t see it again."
The teams traded four leads over the second quarter before the Blue Devils made a late push and took the momentum into halftime with a 29-23 lead. That lead grew to double-digits to the third quarter and the Coalers were never able to cut the deficit any closer than 48-39 before falling by the final tally.
Pullara was held much more in check over the final three quarters, scoring eight points over that frame after his 10-point outburst in the first.
He credited Reifsteck and his teammates, as well as the Blue Devils' faithful, for making their presence strongly felt Tuesday.
“It was fun. That town, they’re a basketball town, you can tell," Pullara said. "They were fast and play physical for their size too.
"They live and die by their reaches and do a really good job of stealing the ball," he added. "Their point guard was a little too fast for us today.”
The loss left an obviously somber tone in the Coalers' locker room after the game, but there were reminiscing smiles mixed in as well after finishing the school's first 20-win season since 2002-03.
It was also Pacek's first year as a head coach after a 31-year career as an assistant at Nazareth and Marist, a 31-year assistant coaching career that netted him a spot in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame before he ever took the bench as a varsity head coach.
"Before I ended my coaching career, I wanted to be at the helm, and we had a very close staff at Marist that broke up," Pacek said. "Those two factors came to play, and it worked out great having this job at Coal City open."
The season was also the third Coalers boys sport to earn a postseason plaque, after the football team went to the Class 4A semifinals and the wrestling team took second at the IHSA Class 1A Team Wrestling State Finals last weekend. Many of the Coaler basketball players also were on that semifinalist football team and are also preparing for what is arguably the strongest sport in Coal City with this much-heralded senior class — baseball.
Pullara, University of Illinois pitching commit Payton Hutchings and Jack Bunton are three of a handful of three-sport Coaler athletes that is already excited for the spring ahead.
“This is the sport we’ve been waiting for. To come off of football and make history, to come off of basketball and make history, now we’re trying to make history a third time," Pullara said. "We’re looking to bring a state title to the town of Coal City.”
Pullara led the Coalers with 18 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals. Jarod Garrelts had 13 points, 10 rebounds and a block. Kyle Burch added nine points, three rebounds and three blocks.
