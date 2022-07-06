Nearly a full decade after first joining the Illinois Central Eight Conference as a volunteer varsity assistant to Reed-Custer head boys basketball coach Mark Porter, 27-year-old Tyler Schoonover is ready to make his head-coaching debut a few miles north of his alma mater at Coal City High School.
“Being able to be a head coach while teaching in a district was a lifelong career goal of mine,” Schoonover said. “I didn’t think I would get it so soon, but being in a town like Coal City that cares so much about athletics is a coach’s dream.”
The news comes after previous head coach Glenn Pacek opted to step down after three seasons, during which the former varsity boys coach accumulated a 28-43 overall record, including a 5-25 record this past regular season.
Schoonover will be taking over the head coaching job alongside his father, Seth Schoonover, who will serve as his son’s varsity assistant. The addition of his father, who has 38 years of experience coaching basketball as a head coach at both Clifton Central and Minooka High School, will be a huge crutch for the first-time head coach as he learns the ins and outs of what it takes to run a successful program.
“Having my father as my assistant is a dream come true,” Tyler Schoonover said. “I always wanted to be like him growing up.
“I grew up in a basketball gym since I was his ball boy when he was the head coach at Minooka and Clifton Central,” he added. “Having his experience and knowledge for my first year coaching is exactly what I needed for guidance. He will be a huge factor in the success of Coal City basketball.”
Schoonover attended Joliet Junior College after high school before opting to transfer and graduate from Lewis University with a major in criminal justice. He quickly learned he wanted to switch occupations and get into the education field, leaving him to return to Lewis and earn his Master’s Degree in elementary education in 2021.
Although it took Schoonover a little while to get into the education space, he’s always been involved in coaching since graduating a Comet. As a matter of fact, Schoonover actually got into coaching just one year out of high school, doing game statistics for coach Mark Porter at Reed-Custer as a volunteer before becoming the freshmen coach for one season a year later. In 2015, Schoonover was promoted to become Porter’s varsity assistant, where he spent three years on Porter’s staff before taking on the head sophomore position from 2018-2021. Schoonover then took a year off of coaching to teach elementary education at St. Anne Grade School this past year.
“What I learned from coach Porter was how to run a program and how to be a leader,” Schoonover said. “Porter always had everyone’s attention and laid out his expectations and so that’s one thing I’ve really taken away from him.”
The first-time head coach is eager to turn the Coalers program back into a winning squad like they were two seasons ago when they won a Class 2A Regional championship in 2019. In order to do that, Schoonover will have to quickly gain the trust of his players, which is something that Coal City athletic director Dan Hutchings believes is one of his biggest strengths.
“We knew Tyler was looking to get back into the ICE conference and we always saw him when he coached at Reed-Custer at the lower levels of basketball,” Hutchings said. “You saw that he worked well and had good relationships with kids and connected well with them.
“Tyler brings enthusiasm and he’s a young coach that can do this for quite a long time.”
