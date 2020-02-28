COAL CITY — In Friday night’s IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional Championship game between the host Coalers and Pontiac, the Coalers were the only team to hold a lead for the game, but it would be the understatement of the year to suggest the home team didn’t have to painstakingly sweat out the final moments before they were awarded their regional championship plaque.
The Coalers’ wire-to-wire lead was as obtuse as 14 points in the fourth quarter and as minuscule as two points thanks to an unfathomable late rally by Carter Dawson and the Indians, but Pontiac was never able to snag a lead, as the Coalers held on for a 70-68 victory for the program’s ninth regional title and first since 2013.
Despite Dawson’s second-half explosion of 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting, Coalers big man Kyle Burch, who had 17 points and was the heart and soul of the Coalers’ 3-2 zone that stifled Pontiac for a large portion of the game, said that he and his teammates never doubted themselves.
“Not at all, we thought we had the game all the way through,” Burch said. “We knew we were playing hard and weren’t gonna quit.”
Burch found himself in the game almost immediately, as Coalers’ coach Glenn Pacek opted to start playing the matchup game 11 seconds into the contest, when Burch came in to give the Coalers’ a heap of front-line size between Burch, Jarod Garrelts and Brady Crawford, something they needed against the Indians’ duo of Dawson and Mike Weir.
“They throw a lot of lobs to Dawson on the inbounds plays and we like to go big when the other team’s inbounding,” Pacek said. “In big games, every possession counts because you never know what’s going to be the difference-maker.”
The matchup game favored the Coalers mightily early on. They were able to find clean 3-point looks offensively, hitting 7-of-11 attempts in the first half and assisting on 10 of their 12 made field goals in the first two quarters.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t sustain that and who can?” Pacek said of the hot start from deep. “That was a worry of mine because I knew if you’re that hot, the averages tend to average out. But we were smart and didn’t rely on 3’s the rest of the way.”
After Crawford found himself in early foul trouble, Burch had more prolonged periods on the floor and made the most of them on both ends of the floor. At the top of the Coalers’ zone, he kept the Indians’ guards from finding driving lanes or passing lanes to feed Dawson and Weir.
“(Pacek) trusts me completely,” Burch said. “He knows I’m big enough to get some tips and steals and it all works out. And I had [my teammates] behind me.”
When the second half began, it was clear that the Coalers’ hot shooting night spread Pontiac’s defense out, which opened up the driving lines and the post play. Burch put up nine points in the second half from the block, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.
“It’s all [my teammates] — they draw the defense and I’m kind of like a sleeper,” Burch said. “I come alive off those guys.”
Austin Pullara, the area’s fifth-leading scorer at 18.6 points per game, hit two of those first-half 3’s before finding driving room in the second half. He ended up at the free-throw 11 times in the second half and made 10 of them as part of his team-high 25 points.
But for Pullara, Friday’s win was about more than being the leading scorer. It was about making Coal City basketball a known commodity.
“This group is gonna go down as one of the best groups to come through (Coal City),” Pullara said. “Basketball isn’t really known around here, but this year we’re getting it on the map a bit.”
Try as they might, however, the Coalers just couldn’t shake the Indians. Dawson went balistic, going 6-for-8 in the fourth quarter, three apiece from inside and outside the arc.
“Pontiac doesn’t quit,” Pullara said. “We saw that [in the regional semifinals] and tonight we were up, and then they started making shots. I have a lot of respect for Dawson out there.”
Dawson caught fire, but couldn’t quite scorch the Coalers enough, who only saw their lead hover to less than two possessions on two occassions — at 67-64 and on a meaningless bucket just before the final buzzer.
After holding on for the win, the Coalers had the fortune of cutting down their own nets after winning their own regional, a goal Pacek said the team had at the start of the year.
But after winning a share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference last week and a regional title Friday, Pacek and the Coalers have their eyes set on a new goal.
“This is like a dream come true; I knew they were a talented group and I wanted to get them a regional championship,” Pacek said. “We wanted a regional, which had been done eight times previously and now the goal is to be one of two teams (along with the 1998-99 team) to win a sectional.”
Stat Book
Pullara led the Coalers in points (25), rebounds (10), assists (five) and steals (four). Burch added six boards to his 17 points. Jarod Garrelts had eight points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Dawson also scored 25 points to go along with five rebounds and five assists. Weir had 19 points and five rebounds.
Up Next
The Coalers advanced to the IHSA Class 2A Pontiac Sectional, where they will take on Bismarck-Henning at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
