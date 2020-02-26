ONARGA — Cissna Park is back at full strength at just the right time and one win away from a regional championship following its 73-64 win over Fisher in the semifinal round of the IHSA Class 1A Iroquois West Regional on Wednesday.
Though the Bunnies put on another impressive showing and played far beyond their record for the second-straight night, the Timberwolves' combination of expert perimeter defense and dangerous shooting skill was more than they could handle.
The biggest difference between Fisher's loss to Cissna Park and ITS upset win over Milford from the night before was the Timberwolves' ability to corral senior guard Will Delaney. Thanks to an outstanding defensive performance from Keegan Boyle, Delaney was held to just 10 points on Wednesday — a far cry from his 28-point outburst against the Bearcats in Tuesday's quarterfinal round.
"It was very important and it was a team effort. Whenever he got by me or was close to getting through, we had help right there and that's a huge thing," Boyle said. "We stressed our defensive gameplan more than anything else tonight. We came in knowing that if we play defense, the offense will come. That's how it worked out tonight."
If the Bunnies had any ideas about a repeat performance from their captain, Boyle put it to rest in a hurry by holding Delaney completely scoreless in the first quarter. When he fouled out with just under five minutes to go in regulation, it spelled the end for Fisher's season.
Boyle contributed a fair amount on the offensive end, as well. He finished with 14 points in the victory, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter as the Timberwolves slammed the door on Fisher's season.
Penn Stoller also turned in a nice game on both ends of the floor as a reliable presence on the glass while scoring 20 points, but it was junior Ian Rogers who inflicted the most damage thanks to his deadly precision from range.
Rogers chalked up a game-high 24 points and drained four 3-pointers along the way. His ability with the ball has been crucial for the 'Wolves all season long and with Stoller and Boyle back on the floor after their bouts of illness earlier this month, they look to be running on all cylinders at just the right time.
"They play some good defense and we know they can go on runs, so it was very important for our team to be able to hold it down on defense and get buckets when we needed them," Rogers said. "We saw Fisher play last night and we definitely stressed that when we went through our walkthrough. We put our best defender Keegan Boyle on (Delaney) and we knew it was very important for us to lock down on him.
"It feels great. We had some people sick and it's great to have everyone healthy again," he added. "Having everyone contribute is important for our team if we're going to go on a run in the postseason."
Ridgeview 58, Tri-Point 38
On the other half of the semifinal doubleheader, Tri-Point saw its season come to an end at the hands of the Mustangs.
Ridgeview did a solid job of keeping the Chargers' fast-paced offense under control and held guards Connor Cardenas and Brian Curling to four and 12 points, respectively.
With their playmakers held in check, Tri-Point had a very difficult time generating much of anything as the heavily-favored Mustangs played their way to a spot in the regional championship game.
The lone bright spot in the one-sided loss was Curling's 1,000th career point, which he notched with almost no time remaining in his tenure at Tri-Point. He drained his second 3-pointer of the night near the end of the fourth quarter to eclipse the milestone.
Up Next
Ridgeview will take on Cissna Park with the regional title hanging in the balance back at Iroquois West Middle School in Onarga at 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!