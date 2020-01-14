KANKAKEE — In yet another tough task, Bishop McNamara boys varsity basketball went into its home game against Chicago Christian on Tuesday with high hopes to turn its season around and put a 40-point loss to Aurora Christian over the weekend behind them.
However, things quickly got out of hand as the Knights put it on the Irish early. Chicago Christian got out on a 13-2 run to open the game and never looked back, ultimately leaving town with a 71-35 win, dropping the Irish to 5-11 on the season.
“They played (at) a level, physicality wise, that we can’t, and I don’t know if we ever will do this year,” McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said. “Hopefully we can, but right now we can’t.”
Rightfully so, the Knights dominated the paint which led the Irish to turn to the help man on defense, giving Chicago Christian wide open 3-point opportunities that the Knights took advantage of, sinking 10 3's on the night.
“When the ball is getting driven on you all the time, the shooter is going to be open,” Provost said. “If the man guarding the ball is requiring help all the time, then they're going to get an open shooter.”
Nonetheless, the Irish still have time to turn the season around. Sitting at 5-11 at the midpoint of the season, Bishop McNamara will look for the growth of its starting point guard, Jaxson Provost. The freshman totaled nine points in his start which tied for the team-lead with junior forward Andrew Arseneau. Both ended up shooting around 50 percent for the contest.
On top of growth, the Irish are going to have to protect the ball better if they have any chance at getting back to .500 in the Metro Suburban Conferece. Too many times in this particular contest the offense got lazy and threw sloppy passes.
This then led to the Knights to have opportunities to jump the passing lanes and take the ball the other way for easy scores, which they did early and often. In total, McNamara finished the game with over 10 turnovers which ultimately led to its second double-digit defeat in a row.
“They were playing at an intensity and a physicality that we never adjusted to, and never got to a point where we could handle it and get comfortable,” Adrian Provost said. “We were uncomfortable all night and it showed.”
Up Next
The Irish will look to bounce back into the win column against another tough opponent on the road. Bishop McNamara heads to Immaculate Conception on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.
