CLIFTON — Led by Jacob Shoven, who entered the week tied at the top of the area scoring list, it’s reasonable for one to assume Central’s boys basketball team would be more offensively focused. But Manteno learned the hard way Wednesday night that it’s defense that drives the Comets.
Central picked up a decisive win against some stringent competition at home in the Crater on Wednesday by holding Manteno’s normally dangerous shooters well in check and taking down the Panthers 53-37.
The win improved the Comets to 16-9 on the season, and the Panthers dropped to 17-12.
After a competitive first half that saw the Comets trail by three at the intermission, they turned around and allowed the Panthers just 11 second-half points.
Shoven was key once again for Central in the victory, scoring a game-high 22 points and forcing multiple turnovers on the defensive end. Jay Lemenager added 11 points, and Caleb Toberman and Caden Perry provided a strong interior presence to help give the Comets a decisive advantage on the glass in the victory.
“Tonight was all about our defensive execution. We’ve been struggling defensively pretty much throughout the year, battling through and working on things at times. As a coach, you just have to keep on working on it until it clicks,” said Central coach Brent Offill. “I think we saw that tonight. We’re playing a little more man defense now, and I really liked our matchups tonight.”
Central held the Panthers’ two most dangerous shooters, Trevor Moisant and Robbie Wesselhoff, to just eight and seven points, respectively, in the win. With its two most productive scorers functionally out of the picture, Manteno was forced to rely on its interior game — which isn’t normally as much of a strength as Moisant’s and Wesselhoff’s long-range capabilities.
Darien Bechard did an admirable job picking up the slack for Manteno and finished with a team-high 13 points, but it wasn’t nearly enough to keep the pace with none of the usual support from the perimeter. Bechard was effectively harried in the paint by Toberman and Perry and held entirely scoreless in the fourth quarter as the Comets streaked away to a comfortable win.
“[Toberman and Perry] were hurt all through the beginning of the year, so they are really now at about mid-season form,” Offill said. “Before, we were playing freshmen, sophomores and working our way through as best we could. Now, we’re starting to get that nucleus gelling together.”
The win is Central’s third in a row after a disappointing showing against a very skilled Paxton-Buckely-Loda squad Feb. 7. With two games left on the regular-season schedule, the Comets are hoping to further solidify that cohesion and carry a full head of steam into the postseason.
“These guys have all been playing together for a long time, and they’re starting to really gel. Once that takes place, if we run our offense and play hard on defense, good things can happen,” Offill said. “I’m not guaranteeing they will, but the prospect is there. We’ve got to focus specifically on our defensive intensity. In each of these last three games, our intensity has gone up and up. After losing to P-B-L, we came back the next night and beat a really good St. Anne team.
“We’ve been on a little roll since, and I just want to keep pushing and ride that roll into the playoffs and see what happens.”
Up Next
The Comets are on the road today at South Newton, Ind., at 7 p.m. The Panthers host Herscher at 7 p.m. Friday. They are currently part of a four-way tie with Coal City, Lisle and Streator in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, which will be decided Friday.
