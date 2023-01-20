Basketball close up.jpg

CLIFTON — When the Central Comets boys basketball team went to the locker room at halftime during their home game against Manteno on Wednesday night, they knew they had to make some changes: The Comets were trailing Manteno with a manageable deficit of 29-24.

Despite a strong resistance from Manteno, the Comets made the necessary changes.

“We played our hearts out, but they had seven threes,” Central senior Luke Shoven said. “They were not missing, so our game plan coming out of the first half was to guard the perimeter more, so that’s what we had to do in the second half. They hit a lot of threes.”

