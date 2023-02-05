PEOTONE — Coming into Saturday night's nonconference matchup at Peotone, Grant Park sophomore point guard Blake Brown was coming off one of his hottest shooting nights of the season in Friday's River Valley Conference Tournament matchup with Donovan. 

A day removed from scoring 18 of his 22 points in the first half of the Dragons' 65-54 win in the RVC Tournament, Brown put up a 15-point first half on his way to a game-high 20 points to lead the Dragons to a 48-39 victory over the Blue Devils Saturday.

The Dragons improved to 19-9 on the year while the Blue Devils 13-13.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you