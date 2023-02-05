PEOTONE — Coming into Saturday night's nonconference matchup at Peotone, Grant Park sophomore point guard Blake Brown was coming off one of his hottest shooting nights of the season in Friday's River Valley Conference Tournament matchup with Donovan.
A day removed from scoring 18 of his 22 points in the first half of the Dragons' 65-54 win in the RVC Tournament, Brown put up a 15-point first half on his way to a game-high 20 points to lead the Dragons to a 48-39 victory over the Blue Devils Saturday.
The Dragons improved to 19-9 on the year while the Blue Devils 13-13.
"Coming off of Friday's game I was just hitting my shots," Brown said. "Tonight I was just hoping it would carry over."
Brown hit a pair of early triples while Rylan Heldt and Tyler Hudson each buried one of their own to give the Dragons an early 12-3 lead they went on to hold all game, totaling nine 3-pointers on the night to two from the Blue Devils, whose notable size advantage on the Dragons was canceled out by Grant Park's ability to move the ball around the perimeter to find the open man.
"They're nice and they handle the ball well," Peotone coach Ron Oloffson said. "We were hoping to wear on them a bit more, but we were just never able to do that.
"... The way the game is set up now, it's a guard's game."
The Dragons, a mid-sized Class 1A program, improved to 6-6 on the season against Class 2A schools or larger in a game that they never trailed in. Facing off on the road against a program coached by Oloffson, an Illinois High School Basketball Coaches Association Hall-of-Famer, Dragons coach Matt Russell was more than pleased with how his team accepted their challenge.
"Our goal this year was to be able to punch up and play with some of these teams," Russell said. "There’s nobody I respect more than Ron Oloffson and [assistant coach] Alex Renchen, so we knew we had to be prepared tonight.
"Our kids are really learning how to win," he added. "We’ve given up some leads and let teams back into it, so our focus lately has been on closing out games, and tonight was an opportunity to do that against a bigger team."
Brown hit a total of five 3-pointers on the night, all in the first half. As a sophomore who was thrust immediately into the starting point guard spot after he and his brother, senior forward Brock Brown, transferred from Chicago Christian last year, the younger Brown brother has spent his sophomore season fine-tuning his talent as he understands the game more.
"Blake is extremely high-octane — he has all the moves in the bag and all the potential in the world, he’s just learning how to play the position," Russell said. "Tonight I thought he kept us in control.
"We took care of the ball and he got us in our offense, and that’s what good point guards do."
While the Dragons buttered their bread from the 3-point line, Saturday's matchup also featured a bevy of big man talent. Grant Park senior center John Kveck, a reigning IHSA Class 1A AP All-State honorable mention, was matched up with Peotone's frontcourt duo of Miles Heflin and Lucas Gesswein. Kveck totaled eight points and 10 rebounds to counter Heflin's eight points and 11 rebounds, but Kveck's defensive presence in the middle paired with the Dragons' quickness on the defensive perimeter to keep Peotone's offense stymied.
"I just thought we never settled in," Oloffson said. "There were a lot of things we wanted to do we just didn’t do.
"Our defense was good enough, but when you only score 39 points that’s a lot of pressure on defense."
That blend of Kveck and Brock Brown down low and the Dragons' perimeter presence is why the younger Brown feels so much confidence whenever he and his teammates take the court.
"When we’re on we can come in and compete with and beat any team that we face," Blake Brown said. "I think we’ve got the pieces for it — we’ve got some size, a good shooting core and some people who are athletic."
For Russell, it's that winning attitude that's paired with their winning ways on the floor that have made this year's team a fun one.
"I truly believe pound for pound Grant Park is one of the best teams in the area," Russell said. "I know there are bigger teams and bigger schools, but when you look at this school of about 150 kids and what they’ve been able to accomplish, it’s amazing.
"You just love to coach kids like this."
STAT BOOK
Blake Brown totaled 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal. Kveck added an assist, a steal and a rebound to his eight points and 10 boards. Heldt and Hudson each had eight points apiece as well, with Heldt adding seven boards, an assist, a block and a steal and Hudson adding two assists and two steals.
Heflin's eight points and 11 rebounds both led the Blue Devils. James Kuypers and Brandon Weiss had six points apiece.
UP NEXT
The Blue Devils face off against another RVC opponent Tuesday when they welcome Central to town at 7 p.m. The Dragons will host Trinity at the same time Tuesday before returning to the RVC Tournament against Beecher Friday.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
