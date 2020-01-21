BRADLEY — Much like David vs. Goliath, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys varsity basketball team had an uphill battle versus IHSA Class 4A’s fifth-ranked team, Homewood-Flossmoor, on Tuesday.
It was the Boilers who shockingly stood tall early, scoring 10 of the game’s first 12 points, but the Vikings eventually used their superior size, athleticism and experience to their advantage in a 75-45 win.
“They [Homewood-Flossmoor] are overwhelming,” Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Alex Renchen said. “They are ranked for a reason.”
Although the Vikings clearly had the advantage when it came to their length, strength and experience, it was the Boilers who came out on fire to open the game.
Jason Hartsfield hit a pair of 3-pointers to help ignite that 10-2 run, but after that, it was all Vikings. Bradley-Bourbonnais struggled to gain any offensive flow once Homewood-Flossmoor decided to double-team starting point guard Gabe Renchen early in the first half.
Meanwhile, Josiah Palmer and the Vikings went on a run of their own. They recovered from a slow opening and went on a 20-0 run during the last four-plus minutes of the first quarter to grab a 22-10 lead. Palmer hit three triples to give the Vikings their shot in the arm.
Adding to their already huge lead, the Vikings then went on another 24-12 run for the entire second quarter to lead 46-22 at the half, thanks in large part to their forcing 13 Boiler turnovers.
Homewood-Flossmoor continually stripped the ball from the Boilers, which led to easy transition opportunities for the Vikings. Additionally, at the rare times Homewood-Flossmoor did miss its first shot attempts, the Vikings used their athletic ability to gain second chance opportunities.
“You saw the size differential, the strength differential,” Alex Renchen said. “We have been talking all year about how we got to be tougher boxing out, but sometimes size, strength and speed makes a difference.”
It was evident Bradley-Bourbonnais could not physically match up with Homewood-Flossmoor. It allowed the Vikings to total three players — Julian Gatewood (21 points), Palmer (17 points) and Joel Watts (11 points) — in double-figures.
“They got great shots, so if you’re going to get great shots, you’re going to get great looks,” Alex Renchen said. “[We had a] lot of turnovers; [they had a lot] of second-chance points. They are just a really really good team.”
Stat Book
Hartsfield led the Boilers with 13 points and three rebounds. Mark Robinson added nine points.
Up Next
The Boilers will look to bounce back and return to the win column at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Bolingbrook.
