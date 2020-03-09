BOYS BASKETBALL: Bradley-Bourbonnais' Renchen named SWSC Red Athlete of the Year

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior guard Gabe Renchen ended one of the most prolific careers in school history last week, and on Monday, Renchen was rewarded for his efforts.
The three-year starter was named by the SouthWest Suburban Conference as the Red Division Athlete of the Year in boys basketball, a step up from his all-conference team selections in each of the past two years.
"Many hours of work has gone into this season — many workouts in the weight room and in the gym as well and it’s great to see it starting to pay off," Renchen said. "I also want to thank my teammates and coaches for being in there working with me.
"None of this would be possible if they weren’t willing to come in and give their best efforts with me."
As a combo guard for the Boilers, Renchen finished the season averaging 17.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, leading the Boilers in scoring and assists, as well as a team-leading 69 3-pointers, seventh in school history. His 548 total points are sixth-most for a single season in school history.
Boilers coach Alex Renchen said that Gabe is a competitor, just like his teammates, which helped him earn the hardware.
"I know he is really dedicated, loves to compete and has great teammates who made sacrifices for him," Alex Renchen said. "(I'm) grateful he was chosen."
