Owen Freeman helped Bradley-Bourbonnais’ boys basketball program climb back to heights it hadn’t seen in decades on his way to being named the Daily Journal Boys Basketball Player of the Year and an Associated Press Class 4A first-team All-State selection this past winter.
But for his senior season, the three-time Daily Journal All-Area selection will head closer to his college home across the Mississippi River.
Freeman confirmed he and his family will be moving to Moline, one of the Illinois-side cities that make up the Quad Cities in Iowa and Illinois, with he and his brother, Braden, who was a freshman guard for the Boilermakers last season, will attend Moline High School.
An University of Iowa commit, the move puts the 6-foot-10 do-it-all big man Freeman closer to his college home, and puts him on a Moline squad that won a Class 4A Regional championship last year and returns team leader, point guard and second-team AP All-State selection Brock Harding.
Freeman, a consensus top-10 recruit in the state for the Class of 2023, increased his scoring output in each of his three seasons for the Boilers, averaging 18 points as a junior and 15.1 points per game in three seasons.
He also averaged a double-double in both his sophomore and junior seasons while showing an increased ability to handle the ball his junior season, finishing the past winter with an average of 10 rebounds, four assists and a pair of blocks to go along with his 18 points per game.
The Freeman family has deep ties to Kankakee County, as Owen and Braden’s parents, Zach and Christina, were both NAIA All-American basketball players at Olivet Nazarene University, where the two met and eventually married. Christina Freeman is currently listed as an assistant coach on the Olivet women’s team, a position she has held for four seasons.
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
