Owen Freeman shares a lot of traits with other high school students. He enjoys his free time with friends, including beating them in the NBA 2K video game, while listening to artists spanning in styles from Lecrae to 21 Savage. He’s an honor roll student who spent Homecoming with his girlfriend and likes to draw as an outlet.
But Freeman literally stands out wherever he goes. At 6-foot-10, the Bradley-Bourbonnais junior stands head and shoulders above his peers in the hallways. Turning heads for his towering stature in the halls, Freeman turns even more heads on the basketball court, where he’s become one of Kankakee County’s most coveted boys basketball prospects to lace up a pair of sneakers.
After he committed to the University of Iowa last fall, the first Boilermaker to commit to play in the Big Ten since Chris Gandy played at the University of Illinois after his graduation from BBCHS in 1992, Freeman helped guide the 2021-22 Boilers to their first-ever SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division championship and first conference title of any kind since they won the South Inter-Conference Association South Division a year after Gandy’s graduation.
In his third year as a varsity starter, Freeman backed up the exposure that garnered him offers from half the schools in the Big Ten and gave him consensus four-star rankings, leading the historic 23-8 Boilers by averaging 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks per game.
His performance earned him a second trip to the SouthWest Suburban All-Conference team, as well as a first-team Associated Press Class 4A All-State nod and a third-team honor on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team. He also earned his third selection on the Daily Journal All-Area team, including this year’s Player of the Year.
As he continues to gain recognition for his ever-developing game, the rewards remind him of the hours spent in the gym with his parents, former Olivet Nazarene University standouts Zach and Christina, and his brother, Braden, a freshman guard on the Boilermakers.
“It’s awesome because I can see my hard work in the gym with my parents (Zach and Christina) and brother (Braden) paying off,” Freeman said. “I have a nightstand by me with trophies and plaques, and adding another award means a lot, [thinking about] all those late nights in the gym, doing post work with my parents.”
The skills Freeman has refined into his lengthy-but-explosive frame have made him a true triple-threat with the ball in his hands, a more-than-capable ball-handler for a frontcourt player, who showed throughout the season that his playmaking abilities, as well as scoring capabilities from his teammates, made it difficult for opposing defenses to keep their eyes locked in on him.
That’s what not only allowed Freeman to stand out even more, but more importantly for him, allowed his team to shine.
“I feel like when we make that success it does prove who I am, because I’m able to show my talents when I’m including my teammates and we can move through me as floor general, even in the high post,” Freeman said. “Winning the conference meant the world to us and to me, especially going undefeated in the division.
“That meant a lot more than going for 30 [points] or anything like that.”
Freeman credits fellow three-year starter and Daily Journal All-Area selection Mark Robinson for helping him quickly immerse himself to varsity basketball right away, as Robinson himself began his high school basketball career as a freshman playing varsity ball.
He pointed to an early-season game against Manteno — a 71-63 comeback victory in which he scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the second half — as the moment he knew he could compete at a high level, one that featured an onslaught of bigger, stronger, older players in the SWSC.
“I had to get my body and mind right pretty fast coming into high school, especially playing up,” Freeman said. “I had some grown men to go against, especially in our conference. ... I had to get my body right, and took me a bit at first and surprised me.
“After a while I got more comfortable and used to the game and it was very eye-opening.”
Freeman’s eyes weren’t the only ones that opened as he began developing. He carried his freshman momentum into the spring and summer of 2020 on the AAU circuit, where offers from small colleges turned into mid-major offers and then his first major offer in October 2020, which came from the University of Illinois.
A year later, Freeman accepted his offer from Iowa, telling the Daily Journal when he committed that he wanted to have a decision made before his junior season started so he could shift his focus to the season.
And Freeman wasn’t the only one focused on his season. Members of the Iowa staff made trips across the state to see their prized recruit in person, while current Hawkeyes and coaches alike made sure to keep up with their future forward.
“It’s awesome, especially when I get texts from players, saying they heard I had a huge game or congrats,” Freeman said. “It’s awesome when [Hawkeyes head] coach [Fran] McCaffery says good game or that he saw what I did, or when an assistant texts me with tips.”
He also drew the attention of his opponents, seeing three defenders draped on him with more frequency than he saw a single defender. But the way opposing defenses attacked him is what Freeman thinks has helped him improve his all-around game.
“They would try and isolate my weaker parts and break me down,” Freeman said. “The style would be intense and they would know the moves I go to right away.
“Sometimes, even the fans knew me, and every coach we went against would call me out by name; they knew I would spin baseline or spin middle. It was very intense and made me have to open my skillset more.”
As he and his team — one that featured six underclassmen compared to just two seniors — began to blossom this winter in a season that ended in the IHSA Class 4A Regional championship round, Freeman and his teammates know that flowers fully bloom in the spring and summer, where they plan on continuing their dedication to complete even more next winter.
And if they reach their ultimate goal, Freeman and the Boilers will end his senior season on the floor of a conference rival of his future team in Iowa City — the University of Illinois, where the IHSA State Finals are held.
“We reached some goals, like winning conference, but obviously didn’t hit our regional goal,” Freeman said. “[Getting back to the regional finals] is something we’re gonna look forward to next year, and hopefully ride it out to state.”
