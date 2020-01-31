BRADLEY — Riding a recent four-game skid, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team knew IT had to turn things around quickly. Sitting at 0-1 in the red division of the SouthWest Suburban Conference, the Boilers came into their tilt against Andrew Friday looking to end that skid and earn their first divisional win of the season.
In a back-and-forth game featuring three ties and five lead changes in the final 11 minutes of play, it was ultimately the Boilers that came out on top. They edged out the Thunderbolts in a close one, 53-50, on their home floor, thanks to both Gabe Renchen and Owen Freeman, who made some key plays down the stretch.
The Boilers improved to 11-10 (1-1) on the season, while the Thunderbolts fell to 12-8 (2-2).
“It’s a big win for us — second conference game, first win,” Renchen said. “We played really [well] tonight. I’m impressed with our team, we came ready to play.”
With just over two minutes left in a one-possession game, freshman Owen Freeman slammed home a huge dunk to get the crowd to its feet. The slam gave the Boilers a 51-48 lead and some much needed momentum.
“Big momentum changer for sure,” Renchen said. “It helped us a lot on defense too.”
The three-point lead did not last very long as Andrew came right back with a two-point score of its own to bring it within one with under two minutes left.
Then, after a miss by Bradley-Bourbonnais, Renchen decided to take things into his own hands. The senior guard came up with a huge steal that he eventually took all the way for a score.
This brought all the fans to their feet yet again, which gave the Boilers defense another boost down the stretch.
Hyped up by the crowd, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ defense eventually forced Andrew to throw up a prayer at the buzzer. The no-good shot gave the Boilers their 11th win of the season.
“The fans were a giant factor tonight,” Renchen said. “I don’t think we are winning that game without them.”
Although this game puts Bradley right into position to possibly win its conference, Boilers head coach Alex Renchen does not want his team looking ahead.
“I just want to have a good practice tomorrow,” Alex Renchen said. “So we are just trying to get better each day. We are more worried about the things we can control.”
The Boilers saw themselves trailing early again Friday, the third time in a row they have had to chase. After coming up short the last two times, they finally overcame their early hump Friday.
Bradley trailed 10-2 early in the first thanks to the ‘Bolts’ full-court and half-court presses. After a quick timeout, the Boilers decided to slow their tempo down which got them back within five-points going into the second quarter.
That’s when T Sykes sparked the Boilers on a 5-0 run by himself to open the second to tie it. Bradley carried the momentum built off Sykes to take a 34-30 lead into halftime before closing the game out in the final seconds.
“I thought we slowed down, we have been talking about that,” Alex Renchen said. “First quarter we were sped up, second quarter we did a better job. We got the ball to our ball handler who they doubled and we were able to make plays out of that.”
The Boilers still have six games down the stretch against conference opponents that will ultimately decide the divisional title
Stat Book
Alex Renchen led the way for the Boilers in their win, totaling 14 points and five rebounds. Freeman dominated the paint, grabbing 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Mark Robinson (13 points) and Jason Hartsfield (12 points) also managed to score in double-figures for the Boilers.
Up Next
The Boilers will play in Sunday’s Top Notch Health Awareness Challenge at Kankakee Community College against Providence-St. Mel at 11:30 a.m.
