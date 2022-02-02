BRADLEY — As the boys basketball season has approached the stretch run of the regular season, Bradley-Bourbonnais coach Joe Lightfoot has been preaching continued growth and understanding of the game to his young bunch of Boilermakers that features as many freshmen as it does seniors (two).
Lightfoot saw just how much his team has matured this season when they displayed great wisdom on both sides of the floor in their 76-59 home victory over Rich Township Tuesday.
"Throughout pretty much the entire game, I was just really proud of the way the guys brought their basketball IQ and mental ability to tonight's game," Lightfoot said. "Knowing we were going against an uber-athletic team that looks to get out and run in transition, we created turnovers, shot the gaps, ball-faked guys and looked guys off with those fakes, and we got the ball where it needed to be depending on the defensive matchup.
"I'm really proud of how the guys made reads, made the extra pass and played the game right way."
The Boilermakers never trailed Tuesday night and built a 20-6 lead by the end of the first quarter, thanks in large part to a three 3-pointers from Isaiah Davis in that opening frame, the third of which came with a foul and converted free-throw for a four-point play.
Whether it was Davis catching fire from the corners, some slam dunks from Owen Freeman or breakaway transition layups in the backcourt, the Boilermakers were able to score plenty of points in transition, whether on Rich Township turnovers or on quick outlet passes off of rebounds, all of which came with a variety of zone and man-to-man defensive looks.
"No matter what defense we're playing, we emphasized to the guys tonight [to get] deflections," Lightfoot said. "If we can get deflections, that leads to transition opportunities, and when we get transition opportunities, that's when we get our most dangerous.
"Isaiah streaks for a few 3s, Owen streaks for a dunk, we might have Anthony [Kemp] get a clean layup, and it just gets everyone going."
Kemp, a versatile sophomore who primarily handled point guard duties Tuesday, had one of the most solid performances of his blossoming varsity career, scoring a game-high 17 points.
"Staying aggressive and my teammates found me in transition," Kemp said was what led to his impressive night. "It got me a lot of easy buckets."
While he played the point Tuesday, Kemp has done whatever has been asked of him by Lightfoot this season.
"This kid has been growing the entire year," Lightfoot said of Kemp. "We call Anthony Mr. Everything; we ask him to play [center], he can play it, we ask him to bring up the ball, he can do it.
"To see him grinding all year long, how he handled the ball tonight and was aggressive, I thought he played beautifully tonight."
As the Boilermakers upped the defensive pressure a notch in the second half, a highlight between a pair of Boiler backcourt members helped them spike their lead to as large as 20 points, when sophomore Ethan Kohl found his classmate, Kemp, with a nifty behind-the-back pass from the right block to the left block, where Kemp put away a layup in a two-on-one fast break.
"I had no idea [the pass was coming]," Kemp said. "I was a little shocked when he threw it but it was a nice pass."
STAT BOOK
Kemp's 17 points made him one of five Boilermakers in double figures. Freeman recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Davis and Mark Robinson each had 13 points and Robinson had four rebounds. Nick Allen had 11 points and eight boards and Kohl added eight points and six rebounds.
UP NEXT
The Boilers return to the SouthWest Suburban Conference grind when they visit Stagg at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
