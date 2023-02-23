...The National Weather Service in Chicago IL has issued a Flood
Watch for the following rivers in Illinois...
Iroquois River near Chebanse affecting Iroquois and Kankakee
Counties.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 24 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 24 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.
A Flood Watch means water levels above flood stage are possible, but
not yet certain, based upon the latest forecasts. Persons along
rivers and streams in the watch area should monitor the latest
forecasts and be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov
The next statement is expected by late tonight.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding is possible.
* WHERE...Iroquois River from Watseka downstream to confluence with
Kankakee River at Aroma Park, including the Chebanse gauge.
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Sunday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, multiple structures threatened in Watseka.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:45 AM CST Thursday the stage was 7.6 feet.
- Forecast...Flood stage may be reached early tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Brandon Harris (2) hauls in a rebound during Thursday's IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal against Plainfeidl South. Harris led the Boilermakers with 18 points in their 54-50 win that advanced them to Friday's regional championship against Moline.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Nick Allen, left, catches a pass in the post while Plainfield South's Nolan Gerdich defends during Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal against Plainfield South.
Bradley-Bourbonnais' Gavin Kohl, left, and Brandon Harris dance as Harris has his name announced as part of the Boilermakers' starting lineup ahead of their IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal against Plainfield South.
BRADLEY — After wrapping up their second-straight SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division championship last week, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team has reached the next checkpoint in its 2022-23 season this week — attempting to win the program's first regional since the 20th century.
And thanks to a hard-nosed defensive and balanced offensive outing in Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal against Plainfield South, the Boilermakers are halfway to their goal after picking up a 54-50 win over the Cougars.
"I thought the game was extremely physical, but when we had the right matchups, I thought we did a good job matching their energy and matching their intensity," Boilers coach Ryan Kemp said. "You win and survive; it wasn’t pretty — it was physical, it was a chess match of guarding the ball screen and getting to the free-throw line."
While the Boilers (18-10) stuck to a strong man-to-man defense to counter a screen-heavy Cougars offense that led to plenty of contact and tough Cougar drives to the bucket, the Boilers made a concerted effort to take advantage of an aggressive Cougars squad by getting to the paint for either a close shot or a shooting foul. That led the Boilers to score 41 of their 54 points either from the free-throw line or in the paint.
Leading that charge was junior guard Brandon Harris, who scored a team-high 18 points. A dozen of those points came in the paint while the other six came from a 6-for-8 night from the free-throw line, all in the game's final three minutes.
And as he was putting the game on ice at the stripe down the stretch, it was the Boilers' homecourt advantage that came into play for Harris.
"When [the coaches] announced we were hosting a regional, they told us to take full advantage of the homecourt advantage; live in the moment, take in the scenery and after that, just lock back in," Harris said. "The homecourt advantage really helped — everyone was quiet, nobody was in my ear.
"Just peace."
Harris was one of three Boilers in double figures, joined by Anthony Kemp's 14 points and Nick Allen's 11 points while Nick Allen added eight points and drew attention inside, with the balanced scoring proof for Harris and his teammates that they played some of their best team basketball of the season Wednesday.
"Coach [Kemp] puts a big emphasis on getting the ball up the court and finding open guys," Harris said. "All year, this was our best game with that and sharing the ball."
The two teams traded the lead for much of the game, and neither team led by more than seven points all game long. But once Harris was fouled after recording a steal and made both free-throws to put the Boilers up 41-39 with 7:14 remaining the Boilers never again relinquished their lead.
"Was it our best game of the year? Probably not, but we finished," Ryan Kemp said. "And when you’re in regional play you need to just finish the game.
"I think this was one of our best finishes, as far as making free-throws and getting stops."
STAT BOOK
Kemp notched a double-double with 16 rebounds, four assists, five steals and a block to go along with his 14 points. Harris finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Long had 11 points, three rebounds, an assist and two steals.
UP NEXT
In a scenario normally reserved for Hollywood, the Boilers will welcome former Bradley-Bourbonnais standout and reigning Daily Journal Player of the Year Owen Freeman and his Moline squad into Turner Gymnasium for Friday's regional championship at 7 p.m.
Freeman and fellow future Iowa Hawkeye Brock Harding have led the Maroons to a 29-3 record and the second spot in the final Class 4A AP Poll of the regular season.
"When they told us Moline was in our regional, I just thought it felt like a movie," Harris said. "Come in Friday and see what happens."
Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.
