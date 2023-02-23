BRADLEY — After wrapping up their second-straight SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division championship last week, the Bradley-Bourbonnais boys basketball team has reached the next checkpoint in its 2022-23 season this week — attempting to win the program's first regional since the 20th century.

And thanks to a hard-nosed defensive and balanced offensive outing in Wednesday's IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional semifinal against Plainfield South, the Boilermakers are halfway to their goal after picking up a 54-50 win over the Cougars.

"I thought the game was extremely physical, but when we had the right matchups, I thought we did a good job matching their energy and matching their intensity," Boilers coach Ryan Kemp said. "You win and survive; it wasn’t pretty — it was physical, it was a chess match of guarding the ball screen and getting to the free-throw line."

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

Recommended for you