BRADLEY — For the first few moments of Friday night's boys basketball clash between hosts Bradley-Bourbonnais and visiting Homewood-Flossmoor, the Boilermakers appeared to be in comfortable control after opening the night on a quick 9-2 run.

But the Vikings were able to turn it up a notch on both ends of the floor until a crescendo of a second half in which they went a remarkable 8-for-12 from the 3-point line and earned a convincing 67-38 victory at the hands of the Boilermakers.

The loss dropped the Boilers to 8-7 on the year while the Vikings improved to 9-7.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

