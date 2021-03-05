BRADLEY — It's cliché but it's true — a principal of life is rebounding from early mistakes and becoming better. Bradley-Bourbonnais' boys basketball team certainly rebounded from early mistakes made against Andrew on Friday to create a tense fourth quarter that featured four lead changes and an atmosphere normally reserved for sellout-crowd postseason games.
As proud as Boilermakers coach Joe Lightfoot Jr. was of his team's resilience to bounce back from a double-digit deficit, they ultimately fell just short of completing their comeback, falling 59-53 at Turner Gymnasium in Bradley on Friday.
"We understand that this one stings, but we talked about them giving that effort and giving themselves a chance to win ..." Lightfoot said. "Guys were out taking charges, coming out with stops, getting rebounds and getting back on the offensive end.
"I love the effort we gave that entire second half, especially the fourth quarter."
The Boilers started their climb near the end of the third quarter after the Thunderbolts took momentum from a 22-16 halftime lead and saw their lead climb to as large as 11 points. Bradley-Bourbonnais upped its defensive energy, and the margin was cut to just 38-33 at the start of the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter opened with a 9-2 Boilermakers run, including an Owen Freeman steal and sensational slam dunk that gave the Boilers a 41-39 lead with 5:47 on the clock, their first lead since a 10-8 lead in the game's opening minutes.
After scoring just two points off of Andrew turnovers in the first half, the Boilers took advantage of six Thunderbolts turnovers in the second half and turned them into 10 points.
"Offense is fleeting — sometimes shots fall, and sometimes they don’t — but defense doesn’t change," Lightfoot said. "That’s heart; that’s effort; that’s discipline. It’s knowing your roles and knowing your assignments ... when shots aren't falling, that's when you dig in even more on the defensive end of the floor."
The Boilers also did a much better job of taking care of the ball themselves. After 11 turnovers and just eight made shots in the first half, they turned it over just three times in the second half and shot 15 for 23 from the field.
As it often has this season, that offensive turnaround started with Freeman, who scored 18 of his 24 points in the second half and also dished out five assists from the post through constant pressure from a sagging Andrew zone that never had less than two defenders in Freeman's grill.
"There are times we want to play with pace, and other times we want to settle it down, and I think we did a much better job of that in the second half, which created an atmosphere for us to get into the flow of our offense," Lightfoot said. "Owen got it going once again, which opened a lot of things up, like back cuts and dive downs to get easy layups."
After the Boilers' quick fourth-quarter lead, Michael Morawski drilled a 3-pointer Freeman countered to temporarily put the hosts ahead 42-41 before the Thunderbolts scored 9 points in a row and fought off a few tense moments at the end.
"We understand that this one stings, but we talked about them giving that effort and giving themselves a chance to win," Lightfoot said. "Every timeout, we told them we would not win this game if we didn't give more effort on the defensive end, and our guys did that."
The loss dropped the Boilers to 4-4 on the season with two games left in Lightfoot's first season at the helm. He came in during the COVID-19 pandemic last summer and has seen a team through a shortened season with 10 seniors who are seeing their prep basketball careers coming to an end.
Those seniors might have only a couple games left in Boiler red, but Lightfoot said their effect will last much longer as they've helped him begin to build his program on a solid foundation with their academic and athletic accomplishments in addition to their high character in the community.
"In year one, you want to implement your system and get guys comfortable with what they’re doing but you also have to lay a foundation," Lightfoot said. "And these seniors will always be the foundation we’ve started at BBCHS. They’ll be a pillar for as long as we’re here."
STAT BOOK
Freeman's 24 points came on 10-for-13 shooting and a 5-for-9 night from the free-throw line. He added eight rebounds, five dimes and four steals. Mark Robinson had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists. Paul Williams had 7 points, four rebounds, two assists and a steal.
UP NEXT
The Boilers will host Lincoln-Way West at 1 p.m. in their last home game of the season.
