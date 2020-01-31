KANKAKEE — Bishop McNamara boys basketball coach Adrian Provost thought his team played well in its 70-57 loss to the hands of St. Francis Friday night. A coach being proud of how his team played in a double-digit loss isn’t exactly common, but Provost said he felt that way Friday, even when the Irish fell behind by double-digits just minutes into the game.
“We got down by 12 pretty early and my assistant coach, Jerry Krieg, looked at me and said we might need a timeout and I said, ‘To say what? We’re getting good looks,’” Provost said. “We had good looks, they just weren’t going in.”
The Irish struggled from the field, especially from deep, where they shot just 3-for-14 from the 3-point line in the first half, with sophomore Nolan Czako hitting all three of the shots from distance.
Meanwhile, the Spartans, particularly Danny Blank, caught early fire from deep. Blank hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter, which took the Irish out of the 2-3 zone they opened up the game with.
They came out in the zone in an attempt to stop 6-foot-8 center Bryce Walker and 6-foot-4 forward Robert Nocek. As soon as the Irish stepped out of the zone, each of the big fellas put up a pair of buckets and a blowout seemed to be coming.
But the Irish were able start to cut into their deficit when Czako hit his 3-pointers after Andrew Arseneau scored the first seven for the Irish. By the time Owen Jackson caught fire in the second half, the Irish found themselves down by as close as 48-45 points in the third quarter after falling behind by as many as 13 points early.
Provost said the team’s tempo got more consistent, allowing them an offensive rhythm, after telling freshman point guard Jaxson Provost to pick up the pace.
“[Jaxson] was frustrated and I was like, ‘I’m falling asleep out here because the pace we’re going at, let’s get the ball down the floor and go,’” Adrian Provost said. “Hopefully with maturity and growth, he’ll get better at it and we’ll all get better at it.”
But as soon as the Irish cut it close, the Spartans found another gear. They went on a tear down the stretch, getting two transition buckets off of turnovers and a pair of 3-pointers from Sebastian Miller for a quick 10-0 run that the Irish never recovered from.
Jackson tallied 16 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers, as the Irish did all they could to make one last push.
Adrian Provost said that Jackson and fellow senior Tyler Hiller, the lone seniors on the Irish roster, have taken a while to get into basketball mode after two lengthy years of nonstop sports.
“Owen’s shot is coming around and him and Tyler, those are two kids that got to the state title in football last year, played 30-plus basketball games, 30-plus basketball games, a summer of three sport workouts, the third round of another football playoff and now we’re 20-plus games into basketball,” Adrian Provost said. “I really try to manage our kids and I think physically, Owen and Tyler are really coming around.”
Stat Book
Jackson led the Irish with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals. Arseneau had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Czako had 11 points, two rebounds and an assist.
Up Next
The Irish will hit the road Saturday to take on Grant Park in nonconference action at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!