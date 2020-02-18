BEECHER — The Bobcats wrapped the final home game of the season on a high note on Tuesday thanks to a heroic performance from sophomore guard Duane Doss.
Doss piled up 31 points to almost single-handedly engineer Beecher's 54-48 win over Momence. He scored with relative ease both in the paint and from beyond the arc, while also shooting a respectable 5-for-8 from the free-throw line.
The victory improved Beecher's season standing to 17-13 overall with one game remaining on their regular season schedule, while the loss dropped Momence to 10-19.
The sophomore's relative inexperience and smaller physical stature has hardly been an obstacle this season, particularly down the stretch as his scoring totals have only increased as the winter has progressed. Doss entered the week tied with Central's Jacob Shoven for the area's scoring lead (19.5 points per game).
"He's playing harder and there were some stretches this year where we had to remind him that when he doesn't play hard, he kind of brings himself back down to the pack a little bit," Beecher coach Tyler Shireman said of his sophomore standout. "He's not gone through a two-week stretch where he's playing as hard as anyone on both ends of the floor. When he does that, he's just an incredible difference-maker and we're lucky to have him."
In addition to his eye-popping scoring totals, Doss also came though in big moments en route to the victory. After trailing for most of the first half, the Bobcats put together an 11-0 run to start the third quarter and dominated throughout the frame.
The 3-point shooting of Doss and teammate Ryan LeBlanc, who had eight points, and Nick Noles' steady 10 points, allowed Beecher to very quickly swing a 24-22 halftime deficit into a 39-26 lead just four minutes into the second half.
Momence upped its defensive pressure near half court, which effectively slowed Beecher's rally in the latter half of the third and brought Beecher's lead back down to five to start the final period. Momence pulled within three points multiple times in the fourth, but never any closer than that as the Bobcats held on to slam the door.
Though it was on a less dramatic scale than Saturday's 28-point loss to Wilmington, Tuesday marked Momence's second straight loss after a strong first half turned into a lacking third quarter.
Jasper Jones led Momence with 16 points in the loss and emerging sophomore Haven Roberts turned in another strong second half to finish with nine points.
But it was Doss' 31 points and his reliable skill with the ball in hand that made all the difference in the end. After rebuilding their cushion with just under four minutes left in the fourth, the Bobcats maintained an uninterrupted possession long enough to run two full minutes off the clock in spite of the best efforts of Momence's pesky guards.
"We just wanted to keep the turnovers down so we focused on taking advantage when we got the open shot. We knocked them down and got hot in the beginning of the third and took it from there," Doss said. "It feels great when you hit big shots like that and it starts to fee like the other team can't keep up."
Up Next
Momence will play its second-straight Rivery Valley Conference oppnent with a matchup against Grant Park Thursday at 7 p.m. The Bobcats are on the road against Gardner-South Wilmington at 7 p.m. Friday.
