Basketball close up.jpg

GRANT PARK — Beecher boys basketball coach knows that if his Bobcats and Momence matched up 100 times, an overwhelming majority of those games would be decided by no more than a few points.

But the one that they did play at Grant Park on Friday night was one of the outliers.

Thanks to an overwhelming 35-3 run in the first half, the Bobcats, who hosted Momence at Grant Park due to flooding in their home gym deeming the court unusable, brought a full house for their Homecoming game and gave those fans a night to remember with a resounding 79-36 win.

Mason Schweizer is an award-winning reporter who has been with the Daily Journal since 2017 and sports editor since 2019. Save for time at the University of Illinois and Wayne State College, Mason is a lifelong area resident.

