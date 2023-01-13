GRANT PARK — Beecher boys basketball coach knows that if his Bobcats and Momence matched up 100 times, an overwhelming majority of those games would be decided by no more than a few points.
But the one that they did play at Grant Park on Friday night was one of the outliers.
Thanks to an overwhelming 35-3 run in the first half, the Bobcats, who hosted Momence at Grant Park due to flooding in their home gym deeming the court unusable, brought a full house for their Homecoming game and gave those fans a night to remember with a resounding 79-36 win.
Beecher continued its season-long hot streak by improving to 19-1 and 8-0 in the River Valley Conference with their seventh-straight win. Momence, who entered Friday as winners of four of its last six, fell to 12-5 (5-2) in a game that could very well end up deciding the RVC champion.
"Obviously we’re not this many points better than Momence, I think they caught us on a bad night," Shireman said. "But for our students to be this loud on Homecoming, I think our kids were just locked in from the start, and when your kids are locked in like this, these games just go this way sometimes.
"It doesn’t seem that way by the score, but it’s because we have a ton of respect for Momence and for [Momence guard] James Stevenson Jr. and how good those guys are, that our guys were ready to go from the jump."
There were four lead changes in the game's first three minutes, as the clubs traded buckets in a fast-paced, wide open start to the game. But as the Beecher offense got hotter and hotter, its defense, particularly on Stevenson, got tighter and tighter, allowing the Bobcats to end the first quarter on a 21-0 run to nab a 27-7 lead after a quarter.
That run eventually turned into 35-3 by the midway point of the second quarter. Even when the Bobcats did miss a shot, another player was usually there for an offensive rebound, as Beecher tallied nine second-chance points on six offensive rebounds in the first half.
"It really gets the crowd into it when they see one guy go up against four and get the board, and it helped us get more points and swing momentum," junior guard Jack Hayhurst, who had a game-high 19 points, said. "Rio [Llamas] and Zack [Johnson] have done a great job down there being consistent and getting boards, and that helps our team."
What also helped the Bobcats was their ability to get consistently clean looks from the perimeter, which helped them shoot 50% (26-for-52) from the field and put four scorers in double figures.
Adyn McGinley was second on the team with 15 points and also dished out eight assists. As the de facto point guard for a team that uses so much ball movement that they don't employ a traditional point guard, McGinley said his job as the primary playmaker is a lot easier when every one of his teammates is all in a groove like they were Friday.
"Coach says hit the hot person, but when everyone’s hot it makes my job real easy," McGinley said. "Just hit whoever’s open and they’ll do the rest."
McGinley, the Bobcats' leading scorer at 21 points per game, woke up feeling under the weather. But he knew there wasn't a chance he could miss his Homecoming game against the top competition in the conference.
"I woke up with a little sore throat but I couldn’t miss this one," McGinley said. "I had to get better to get to school and be able to come play with my guys."
The Bobcats were in control by halftime with a comfortable 47-15 lead and had a running clock for the entirety of the fourth quarter with a 70-36 lead through the third. While the gaudy offensive numbers might be what first catches one's attention with a quick peak at the box score, it was actually the defensive effort that got the Bobcats going in Hayhurst's opinion.
Tasked with trying to stop Stevenson Jr., who had a combined 53 points in wins over Reed-Custer and Gardner-South Wilmington earlier this week and is averaging 21 points per game, the Bobcats were able to do just that, holding one of the area's premier talents to four points from the free-throw line and an 0-for-5 night from the field.
Hayhurst credited Ethan Rydberg, the primary defender on Stevenson Jr., for providing the spark the Bobcats needed.
"The tone was set so much from Rydberg, he played such good defense on Mr. Stevenson," Hayhurst said. "We knew coming in if we could shut him down we’d have a good chance of winning this one and that’s incredible to do that — a 6-foot-7 kid against someone who’s maybe 6-foot-1.
"It’s tough to lock him up but Rydberg did a really good job and we played good help defense."
As the Bobcats saw their lead in the conference race jump to two-and-a-half games over Momence and Grant Park, they know that there's still plenty of basketball left and room for even more improvement, an attitude Shireman couldn't be happier with from his team.
"Earlier in the year we were playing really well and I told the guys a week or two after Thanksgiving that this can’t be our peak," Shireman said. "Coaches are always in the gym scouting us and we have to work hard to help ourselves get better every night.
"I would be worried about that most years, but not these kids. They’re just great kids and I’m really lucky."
With 12 games left in the regular season, the Bobcats are seven wins away from setting a new program record for wins in a season after accomplishing that feat with a 26-8 record a year ago.
McGinley, who is joined by just Llamas as players who saw considerable time in both seasons, has sensed that this group, powered mostly be fellow juniors, knows that that standard can be set once again.
"Last year we had a really good run and this year I always tell our coaches that these are my guys now," McGinley said. "We’re a young team with just a few seniors, and we’ll miss them [next year], but we’re a young team and these are my guys.
"We have classes together, we’re best friends and we have a lot of fun playing with each other."
STAT BOOK
Hayhurst's 19 points came in large part thanks to a 4-for-8 effort from downtown and a 7-for-13 night from the field. He added five rebounds, three assists and two steals. McGinley had 15 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals. Johnson added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists. Llamas had 10 points, four rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal. Orlin Nesbitt had nine points off the bench.
Jevon Snead led Momence with 10 points, all in the fourth quarter. Stevenson Jr. added five rebounds and three assists to his four points. Kud'de Bertram, Carson Statler and Gaven Cantrell also had four points apiece.
