KANKAKEE — Fans of area boys basketball knew that when Beecher was revealed as a six-seed in its sub-sectional in the IHSA Class 2A playoff field earlier this month, that the Bobcats were one of the strongest deeper seeds in the state and had just as good a chance as any of the other three area teams that took the floor in Wednesday's loaded IHSA Class 2A Bishop McNamara Regional semifinals.
And when the Bobcats met the host Fightin' Irish in the first of two semifinal matchups Wednesday night, they showed just why their school's all-time winningest team is as dangerous as anyone, showing a balanced effort on both sides of the floor in a dominant and dazzling 65-49 victory over the sub-sectional's two-seed, and regional's top overall seed in McNamara.
"I thought that was our most complete game all year against one of the best teams we’ve played all year," Beecher coach Tyler Shireman said. "I’m so proud of our effort and our togetherness; we couldn’t have done it if we weren’t all on the same page."
The opening minutes Wednesday indicated the back-and-forth battle that was anticipated between the two 20-plus-win teams, with each team holding the lead three times in the opening quarter.
But after an Adyn McGinley 3-pointer and layup followed a split pair of free-throws from Duane Doss, the Bobcats used a 6-0 run to lead by as many as six in the first quarter and hold a 13-12 lead at the start of the second.
McGinley's early spark helped him score a game-high 19 points as he appeared to be back to his best self two weeks after returning from an injury suffered in December.
"I think winning is always fun, but I think I’m back to my normal self," McGinley said. "My shot’s back down, I got my legs back under me and I think it’s go time."
McGinley's early spurt was a sign of things to come for the Bobcats, who again quickly caught fire to open the second quarter by scoring the first seven points on their way to a 12-1 run to open the frame. By the time Doss responded to a Colton Provost 3-pointer with a jumper of his own to extend the Beecher lead back to double-digits at 27-16, the Bobcats never saw their lead creep back under 10 points and saw it grow to as large as 21 points in the second half.
While McGinley's 19 points led the scoring column, the junior guard credited the team's anchor down low, Rio Llamas, and his 12-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Bobcats' ability to put the game away.
"I think it was our big guy, Rio," McGinley said. "This was his best game yet, getting every rebound, putting everything back, not getting nervous. He came up big for us."
While the Bobcats earned a spot in Friday's regional title game and saw their record improve to 26-7, improving upon a new school record for wins in a season, Wednesday marked the end of a special season for McNamara, who shared the Metro Suburban Conference title and finished the year 24-6, the most wins the program has had since they went to the IHSA Class 2A State Finals in 2016-17.
"We had a really bad night and Beecher had their best — that's basketball," McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. "I'm happy with the locker room I'm in and proud of the year our kids had; we had some tough personnel injuries second semester, which obviously hurt us, but we finished 24-6.
"We have to keep it in perspective, it was a pretty good year for the Irish."
STAT BOOK
McGinley had 19 points and five assists to lead Beecher. Chris DeFrank added 14 points. Mitch Landis had 13 points and five assists and Llamas' 12 points and 11 boards gave the Bobcats four scorers in double figures.
Jaxson Provost led McNamara with 17 points. Frank Fouts scored 12 points and Alan Smith scored 10 points.
Herscher holds off Momence to set up redemption shot with Beecher
When Herscher responded to Momence bouncing back to tie Wednesday's nightcap at 23 in the third quarter, the Tigers responded with a valiant 16-0 run to end a third quarter in which they held Momence to three points and took a commanding 39-23 lead to the fourth.
And although the confidence in their lead, and their lead itself, diminished slightly as Momence roared back once again to open the fourth quarter, the Tigers (23-8) held on down the stretch to top Momence 48-40 and advance to Friday's regional championship game.
With Momence carving its way back into the game at 39-34 with two minutes to play, the Tigers got the momentum they needed when Joe Holohan drew a charge and Brock Wenzelman buried a triple for three of his game-high 23 points on the ensuing Tigers possession to put their lead back at the eight-point margin they won by.
"We held them to three in the third and that was the biggest thing," Tigers coach Brent Offill said. "Our offense was patient and got good looks ... and I don't know if we got tight in go time but we made some silly no-brain decisions.
"Then Joe took that charge, and Brock hit that 3 and that was huge for us."
Wenzelman struggled early, missing his first seven attempts from the field as the Tigers fell behind for much of the first quarter and all of the second quarter.
But thanks to continued confidence from his teammates and opportunities off of Momence turnovers in transition — including a crowd-raising slam dunk as part of that 16-0 third-quarter run — helped the junior pile up 15 of his points in the second half.
"My teammates just told me to keep shooting the ball," Wenzelman said. "'You're open, you're gonna make them, just keep shooting.'"
For Momence, the season ended with a 22-4 record, the school's most wins in a season since they won 24 games on their way to a Class 2A Regional crown in 2017-18.
And although coach Kevin Ecker noted the woesome third quarter gave the team too dig a hole to dig out of despite the fight he knew they'd show, his boys had to unfortunately see the underbelly of what makes postseason basketball so exhilarating.
"It’s the nature of the tournament. As fast as it starts it can end and unfortunately for us it didn't go longer than it did," Ecker said. "There's a lot of heartache right now, but at some point we’ll look back on all the success we had this year, and the heartache will go away, but the togetherness they have will stay."
Despite being such a game of runs, Wednesday's semifinal lived up to its billing of a game focused around two teams that dig in on the defensive end and use that defensive fuel for their offensive fires.
"It was a slugfest and I knew I had the guys who would battle to the end," Offill said. "You had to kill them to get them off the court."
STAT BOOK
Wenzelman tallied 23 points, 10 boards, two steals and a block. Carson Splear had 11 points, nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Holohan added six points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal. Trey Schwarzkopf had a team-high four steals.
Momence was led by Haven Roberts' 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block. Jaden Walls had 12 points, three rebounds and a steal. Kud'de Bertram added eight points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal. James Stevenson Jr. was limited to four points but contributed seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block.
UP NEXT
Beecher and Momence will meet at 7 p.m. Friday at Bishop McNamara for the regional crown. The two nonconference opponents met in Beecher on Dec. 11, a game the Bobcats won 51-43.
The Tigers are looking for their first regional crown since 2011-12, while the Bobcats are looking to snap a drought that spans back to 2006-07.
